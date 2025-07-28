Crumbl Launches “Strawberry Summer” Days With New Berry Desserts

Crumbl Crumbl

6 weeks of celebrating the sweet strawberry taste of summer

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is celebrating summer’s most iconic berry with six straight weeks of strawberries! Monday, July 28 will kick off Crumbl Strawberry Summer, where each week one of the desserts on the rotating menu will be all about that sweet strawberry flavor. They’re brand new desserts, bursting with berry flavor, and perfect for hot summer cravings.The new Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake starts things off with a strawberry-infused cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, finished with rich chocolate ganache and a swirl of whipped cream. The following weeks include flavors like Vanilla Bean Strawberry Cake, Strawberry Skillet Cookie, Strawberry Pretzel Layer Bar, and Strawberry Brownie.“We’re celebrating the versatility of strawberries by pairing them with ingredients like vanilla bean, rich chocolate, creamy cheesecake, and even salty pretzel,” says Amy Eldredge, Vice President of Menu at Crumbl. “By showcasing this summer staple in a new and unexpected way each week, we’re giving customers fresh reasons to fall in love with strawberries all over again.”Each dessert will only be available for one week before the next flavor takes its place, so fans will have to stay on their toes and their taste buds ready. Crumbl’s Strawberry Summer is more than a menu, it’s an invitation to savor the flavor of summer one week at a time. Don’t miss a single bite.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavours every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favourites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.For media inquiries, please contact:press@crumbl.com

