MPD Makes Swift Arrest in Southeast Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 11:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. Officers located an adult male unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second adult male was located inside an establishment conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the first victim was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Caly Hargrave, of White Plains, MD.
Responding officers received a lookout for the suspect and canvassed the area. A short time later officers located the suspect nearby and placed him under arrest. As a result of detectives’ investigation, 46-year-old Charles Mitchell Jr., of Woodbridge, VA, was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 25113417
###
