MPD Makes Quick Arrest in Northwest Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery offense which occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at approximately 5:58am, officers from the Third District responded to the 1700 block of 10th Street Northwest for reports of an assault. Upon arrival officers discovered that four suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of their personal property, then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

One suspect was stopped and positively identified by the victim as the one who assaulted them. As a result of the detective’s investigation, 18-year-old Anthony Taylor of Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence)

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25117575

