MPD Makes Second Arrest in a Georgia Avenue Bank Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the second suspect involved in an unarmed bank robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the suspects entered the Truist Bank located in the 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects approached the counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied, and both suspects fled the bank with a large sum of money. A weapon was not used during the robbery.
Officers located and arrested 46-year-old Bobby Ransome of Northwest, DC, who was charged with Robbery of an Establishment.
On Friday, August 1, 2025, as a result of detective’s investigation, officers located and arrested 49-year-old Shawn Seegars of Forestville, MD. Seegars was charged with Robbery of an Establishment.
CCN: 25116072
###
