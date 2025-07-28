updated*25A3005078/Missing Person/Waitsfield

*UPDATE*

On July 27th the Vermont State Police including Search and Rescue & Unmanned Aircraft Systems team, along with the Waitsfield F.D worked together in searching Waitsfield and surrounding communities for Uris and her vehicle. Uris and her vehicle are still unaccounted for but search efforts will continue. Uris is likely wearing blue jeans and a light colored pullover. As a reminder, Uris is believed to be operating a dark blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruze bearing Vermont registration GTT 594. Anyone with any information or sightings of Uris or her vehicle are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. (Please see attached new photo and flyer)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005078

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2025 @ 1836 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Persons

ACCUSED: Sheila Uris

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report that Sheila Uris of Waitsfield was reported missing. Uris was last seen at 1200 hours leaving her home in Waitsfield in her black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze bearing VT registration GTT594. Uris is described at a white female with blue eyes, grey hair and is approximately 5'5" in height weighing about 110 lbs. Anyone with any information or sightings are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police in Berlin.

SGT Alex Comtois

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191