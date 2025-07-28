New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003367
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/27/25 1804 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 116, Bristol
VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jamey Pattison
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/27/25 at approximately 1804 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle striking a parked vehicle on Route 116 in the Town of Bristol. During the investigation, Jamey showed signs of impairment. Jamey was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and processed at the New Haven Barracks. Jamey was later issued a citation to appear at a later date and time, in Addison County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 12:30pm
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
