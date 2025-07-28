New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5003367 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME: 7/27/25 1804 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 116, Bristol VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Negligent Operation ACCUSED: Jamey Pattison AGE: 37 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/27/25 at approximately 1804 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle striking a parked vehicle on Route 116 in the Town of Bristol. During the investigation, Jamey showed signs of impairment. Jamey was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and processed at the New Haven Barracks. Jamey was later issued a citation to appear at a later date and time, in Addison County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 12:30pm COURT: Addison County Superior Court MUGSHOT: Yes





