Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,043 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25B5003367

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr                         

STATION: New Haven Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 7/27/25 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 116, Bristol

VIOLATION: DUI #2, DLS, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Jamey Pattison

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/27/25 at approximately 1804 hours, The Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle striking a parked vehicle on Route 116 in the Town of Bristol. During the investigation, Jamey showed signs of impairment. Jamey was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and processed at the New Haven Barracks. Jamey was later issued a citation to appear at a later date and time, in Addison County Superior Court.

 


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    8/11/25 12:30pm       

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more