Nation’s first Office for AI launches in SA

Release date: 28/07/25

South Australia is unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence by launching the state’s first ever government Office for AI which will build a more productive public sector.

Backed by a $28 million commitment in the 2025-26 State Budget, the Office for AI will spearhead innovative projects leveraging the immense potential of artificial intelligence across key sectors such as healthcare, policing, social services and public administration.

The Office for AI will support ‘Proof of Value’ initiatives - pilot projects that show just how AI can reduce government costs, streamline services and free up frontline staff to focus on what matters most.

The Office for AI will consist of 5 FTE staff, with recruitment now underway for a dedicated team, beginning with the appointment of a Director for Artificial Intelligence.

The Office will craft policy, strategies and ethical guardrails, ensuring every advance in AI translates to real and responsible improvements for all South Australians.

Agencies seeking support for their AI-driven ideas will be able to apply for funding through the Office’s application process.

The creation of the Office for AI cements South Australia as the nation’s leader in emerging technology, ensuring the state is setting the standard for impactful and ethical use of artificial intelligence in the public sector.

South Australia previously led the nation when it established Australia’s first institute focused on artificial intelligence at the old Royal Adelaide Hospital site back in 2017.

Quotes

Attributable to Michael Brown

The Malinauskas Government continues to pioneer the responsible adoption of this emerging technology for the benefit of all South Australians.

We want every advance in AI to translate into tangible benefits for our state. Imagine healthcare workers spending more time at the bedside and police officers less time on paperwork. That’s the practical impact this program aims to deliver.

We are now recruiting for a dedicated team to deliver technology that is responsible, ethical and genuinely impactful.