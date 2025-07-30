Pre-Orders Opened on July 29 for 'Azur Lane Regensburg' Statue

Concept Masterline Azur Lane Regensburg Front Size Swappable Parts & LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Azur Lane Regensburg" Statue. Pre-orders began July 29, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that the 1/6 scale statue of "Regensburg," a character from the shooting RPG "Azur Lane," is now available for pre-order as part of our Concept Masterline series.This statue is based on the key visual illustrated by YD. The pose was carefully designed down to the angle of each fingertip. Her hair is made with clear parts to create a light and flowing appearance, while the cloak is painted to reflect the glow of surrounding flames. The specially crafted base features built-in LED lighting. Each area of the statue has been carefully finished with attention to fine detail and color separation.The armament "Regina," which appears in the game, has also been faithfully sculpted based on the same key visual. With its sharply modeled horns and claws, metallic black finish, and multiple LED light-up features, it stands at an impressive height of approximately 66 cm. It can be positioned behind "Regensburg" for an enhanced display. Regensburg also includes swappable parts: an alternate angry face, a right hand, and a head stand.Additionally, the Ultimate Bonus Version includes a special head part featuring an "Embarrassed Face" with a blushing expression.Product Name:Concept Masterline Azur Lane Regensburg Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1099Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/6H:41cm W:58cm D:25cmH:66cm W:77cm D:58cm (with Regina)Weight: 12.8kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Azur Lane-Themed Base with LED Illumination・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Smiling, Angry)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands (Open, Closed)・One (1) Head Stand・Regina with LED Illumination (Eyes, Mouth, Base)・One (1) Swappable Head (Embarrassed) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© 2017 Manjuu Co., Ltd. & YongShi Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.© 2017 Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline Azur Lane Regensburg 360 View

