Sobriety Checkpoint / Grand Isle County **UPDATE**

UPDATE:
During the evening of July 25th, 2025, from the hours of approximately 1915-2100 hours a DUI Sobriety Checkpoint was conducted on Route 2, South Hero, which included members from the below participating agencies. Also present was the Grand Isle States Attorney, Doug DiSabito, and members of the media, specifically “The Islander Newspaper”.
Results of the checkpoint included a total of 632 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, with a total of 971 occupants. One operator was taken into custody for suspected DUI-Drugs by members of the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department. There was no other enforcement action taken during the checkpoint.
CASE#:25A2005024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 23rd-July30th, 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle County
VIOLATION: Sobriety Check Point
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
From July 23rd to July 30th, 2025, the Vermont State Police in partnership with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints throughout Grand Isle County. Please remember to use a designated driver.
