Unbroker Builds Early Momentum Following Event with NH Governor Kelly Ayotte

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte Cuts Ribbon for Unbroker at their office in Milford Tuesday (photo: Catharine Morris) Entrepreneur Cory Hogan speaks to small business community at Unbroker ribbon cutting on Tuesday (photo: Catharine Morris) Unbroker Co-Founder Michelle Hogan addresses small businesses at Unbroker ribbon-cutting in Milford Tuesday (photo: Catharine Morris)

The new governor cuts the ribbon, shares her support for Unbroker and the small business community

Congratulations to Unbroker! Small businesses are the heart and soul of our economy, and I’m proud that Cory and Michelle chose to start their new venture in New Hampshire.” — New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker , the emerging national service dedicated to helping small business owners sell their companies affordably, is making waves after its official launch last week. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Milford, NH headquarters, where New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte joined local business leaders to celebrate the milestone.Unbroker’s technology-enabled approach to small business transitions has generated strong early interest, with its innovative tools and expert support resonating with business owners eager to navigate the complex process of selling their businesses.“Congratulations to Unbroker and the Hogan family on the launch of this new business!” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “Small businesses are the heart and soul of our economy, and I’m proud that Cory and Michelle chose to start their new venture in New Hampshire.”EARLY TRACTIONUnbroker’s mission is clear: to simplify the business sale process while helping owners keep more of what they’ve worked to build. Following the launch, the company has seen a surge of inquiries from business owners across the nation.“The response has been incredible,” said Cory Hogan , Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to see small business owners rapidly engaging with our platform and realizing improved transitions. Blending proven experts with new technology allows us to provide a higher level of service at a lower price point, and we’re excited to build on this momentum with visionary leaders like Governor Ayotte.”Unbroker’s platform offers unique methods for business valuations, buyer matching, and personalized support, all designed to make the sale process seamless and affordable for small business owners.Michelle Hogan, Co-Founder and COO, added: “We’re committed to supporting the local small business community as we continue to grow. The launch was a great start, but our real mission is just beginning: helping business owners across the nation achieve their goals.”JOURNEY AHEADUnbroker’s team is focused on expanding its reach in the coming months, with plans to further expand its services and customer base. The company is also exploring educational events and strategic partners to help small business owners better understand the transition process.ABOUT UNBROKERFounded in 2025 in Milford, NH, Unbroker is a technology-driven service simplifying the process of selling small businesses nationwide. By offering practical tools, expert support, and an affordable fee structure, Unbroker ensures small business owners can transition their businesses with ease and success.For more information, visit Unbroker.com

