WILLISTON BARRACKS / FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RESISTING ARREST

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1005568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 07-27-2025 @ 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Southbound, Mile Marker 86, South Burlington

VIOLATION:

1. False Information to Police

2. Disorderly Conduct

3. Resisting Arrest





ACCUSED: Clinton L. Bell

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 27th, 2025 at approximately 1413 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of an individual walking on I-89 Southbound somewhere in the South Burlington area.





Responding Troopers located a male later identified as Clinton L. Bell (age 43) of Barre, VT walking on I-89 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 86 in South Burlington. Bell provided a false name while speaking to Troopers, and was seen attempting to dispose of what was believed to be illicit drugs.





When Troopers attempted to prevent Bell from doing so he resisted before being taken into custody. Bell was subsequently transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-11-2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.