Re: PARTIAL CLOSURE: i89 nb mm 96

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

The roadway is going to be down to 1 lane of traffic in the area of i89 nb near mm 96 for a 1 car motor vehicle crash.





This is expected to last at least at least an hour while emergency services and a tow truck clear the scene. Drivers should expect delays.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.







