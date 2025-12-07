Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Condition of Release x 65
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3004941
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/06/25 at approximately 1345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release- 65 counts
ACCUSED: Timothy P. Gajewsky
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/06/25 at approximately 1345 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a possible Conditions of Release violation. Through investigation, it was revealed that Timothy P. Gajewsky (36) of Bennington, VT, had violated his conditions by contacting a protected party multiple times. Gajewsky was cited to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
