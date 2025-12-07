Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Violation of Condition of Release x 65

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3004941

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/25 at approximately 1345 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release- 65 counts

 

ACCUSED: Timothy P. Gajewsky                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/06/25 at approximately 1345 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a possible Conditions of Release violation. Through investigation, it was revealed that Timothy P. Gajewsky (36) of Bennington, VT, had violated his conditions by contacting a protected party multiple times. Gajewsky was cited to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer the above charge.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/26 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

