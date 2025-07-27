Death Investigation In Baltimore County

July 27, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found deceased today inside a vehicle on I-695 in Baltimore County.

The positive identity of the deceased woman has not yet been confirmed. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., a Maryland State Trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler with Maryland registration, parked on the right shoulder of the outer loop of I-695, west of Perring Parkway in Baltimore County. The trooper approached the vehicle and observed a woman lying in the rear area of the Jeep.

The trooper made multiple attempts to contact the woman who remained unresponsive. Upon gaining access to inside the vehicle, emergency medical service pronounced her deceased on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene, along with the Maryland State Police Crash Team, and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division. State Police crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence. State police were assisted by officers from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov