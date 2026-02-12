Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Wicomico County

February 12, 2026

(SALISBURY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team are leading an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Wicomico County.

The deceased is identified as Matthew Garcia, 18, of Rockville, Maryland. Police believe he was the driver of the Honda Civic involved in the crash. Garcia was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Two passengers in the Honda are identified as Andy Fon Koh, 18, of Takoma Park, Maryland and Eyuael Zewdie, 18, of Washington, D.C. Koh was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center for treatment of his injuries. Zewdie was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Around 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded to S. Division Street at Coulbourn Mill for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the Honda, operated by Garcia, was traveling on S. Division Street when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign and proceeded into the intersection. Upon entering the intersection, Garcia attempted to steer through the turn, continuing westbound before striking the top of the guardrail and coming to a rest in Coulbourn Mill Pond. Police believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Lanes were closed for more than four hours for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and officers from the Fruitland Police Department.

At the request of the Fruitland Police Department, the Maryland State Police Crash Team are leading the active and ongoing investigation.

