Virginia Couple Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Somerset County

February 8, 2026

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – A man and woman from Virginia were arrested and taken into police custody following an alleged road rage incident yesterday in Somerset County.

The accused are identified as Kiana Chandler, 31 and Rendell Chandler, 31, both of Painter, Virginia. Kiana was criminally charged with first- and second- degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Rendell was charged with handgun in vehicle. Both were transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing and later seen by a district court commissioner.

Kiana Chandler, the driver of a blue Volkswagen involved in the incident, was released on $30,000 unsecured bond. Rendell, a passenger, was released on his own recognizance.

Shortly before 2:20 p.m. on February 7, 2026 troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the area of southbound Route 13, south of Revells Neck Road in Somerset County for the report of an alleged road rage involving a firearm. The victim involved, who is not being identified at this time, called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was driving in lane one on southbound Route 13, and came up behind a blue Volkswagen with Virginia plates. The victim advised police that the driver of the Volkswagen then brake checked him. As the victim proceeded to pass the Volkswagen by moving into lane two, the driver of the Volkswagen pointed a gun at him. There were no injuries reported.

Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack and officers from the Pocomoke City Police Department located the blue Volkswagen shortly after the incident and conducted a high-risk traffic stop just prior to the VA state line. A 9mm hand gun with a loaded magazine was located in the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into police custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. All callers may remain confidential. Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division continue the investigation.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to share the responsibility of safe driving.

