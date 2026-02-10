Submit Release
State Police Arrest St. Mary’s Man for Possession, Distribution of Child Pornography

(CLEMENTS, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a St. Mary’s County man this morning after an investigation developed evidence of the possession and distribution of child pornography. 

The suspect is identified as Leonard Nelson, Jr., 19, of Clements, Maryland. In consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County, Nelson was arrested and charged with two counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography, and seven counts of accessing and viewing child pornography. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond. 

In December 2025, Maryland State Police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The investigation into the possession and viewing of child pornography led to the identification of Nelson as the suspect. 

Earlier today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Child Exploitation Unit and Leonardtown Barrack, along with federal law enforcement partners served a search warrant at Nelson’s residence in Clements. Nelson was interviewed and arrested on scene without incident. 

In March 2025, Maryland State Police arrested and charged Nelson with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography. Nelson pled guilty in September 2025 and is awaiting sentencing.  

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

