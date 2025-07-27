MPD Seeking Suspect in Navy Yard Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing which occurred in Navy Yard.

On Friday, July 25th, 2025, at approximately 8:41pm, officers from the First District responded to the 1100 block of First Street Southeast for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male who was suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital conscious and breathing.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25112797