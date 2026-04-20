ALYKA Health selected as a participant in Medicare ACCESS Model, expanding access to value-based digital health

Recognition marks a major milestone as ALYKA Health joins a national initiative to improve care engagement and patient outcomes across Medicare populations

Being accepted into the Medicare ACCESS Model is a defining moment for ALYKA Health and, more importantly, for the patients we serve.” — ALYKA CEO, Ali Rahimi, MD MPH FACC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALYKA Health , a leading digital health company dedicated to transforming patient engagement and cardiovascular disease prevention, announced its acceptance as a participant in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ACCESS (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective Scalable Solutions) Model.The ACCESS Model is a voluntary, nationwide initiative designed to advance care management and improve outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries living with chronic conditions. The program tests an outcome-aligned payment approach in original Medicare to expand access to new technology-supported care options that help people improve their health and prevent and manage chronic disease.ALYKA Health was selected following a rigorous competitive review process. As an accepted participant, the company will leverage its technology platform to support Medicare patients in receiving more coordinated, personalized, and proactive care engagement, aligning with CMS's broader strategy to shift healthcare toward value-based models that reward quality over volume."Being accepted into the Medicare ACCESS Model is a defining moment for ALYKA Health and, more importantly, for the patients we serve," said Ali Rahimi, MD MPH FACC, Chief Executive Officer of ALYKA Health. "This recognition by CMS validates our approach to digital-first care engagement and gives us a powerful platform to demonstrate how technology can meaningfully identify, close care gaps upstream and in between clinic visits for Medicare beneficiaries."As a participant, ALYKA Health will deploy its innovative solution to support patients with real-time health data insights, automated care gap identification, and personalized health engagement tools. The program will focus on Medicare patients managing conditions such as overweight, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol in addition to advanced chronic conditions of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease. ALYKA will be available 24/7/365 for populations where timely, coordinated interventions have the greatest potential to reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve quality of life.About the ACCESS ModelThe CMS Medicare ACCESS Model is part of the agency's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) portfolio of alternative payment models. It aims to incentivize healthcare organizations to deliver better-coordinated care for Medicare patients, particularly those with multiple chronic conditions, by rewarding improved outcomes and reduced total cost of care. ACCESS empowers people with Medicare and their clinicians by offering services that are convenient, affordable and integrated with their existing care teams.The voluntary ACCESS Model focuses on conditions affecting more than two-thirds of people with Medicare. The four categories are early cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions, later cardio-kidney-metabolic conditions, musculoskeletal, and behavioral health conditions. ALYKA Health helps individuals manage two of the four clinical tracks.All organizations must adhere to strict guardrails, which include enrollment in Medicare Part B as providers or suppliers, compliance with licensure, data privacy and security standards, outcome-reporting, and other quality standards. Private payers representing 165 million members across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial coverage have also committed to aligning with the ACCESS Model's payment approach, with many beginning this year."We built ALYKA Health around a core belief that every patient deserves to be better informed and engaged about their risks and conditions, helping them to have greater control over their own care," said Amit Thosani, MD FACC, Chief Medical Officer. "The ACCESS Model creates the right structural and financial incentives for practices and health systems to do this at scale, and we are proud to be contributing to a more equitable and efficient Medicare system."ALYKA Health's participation in the ACCESS Model is expected to begin July 5, 2026, with program results to be reported in collaboration with CMS over the model performance period. The company intends to use learnings from the initiative to continuously refine its platform and contribute evidence-based insights to the broader value-based care community.About ALYKA HealthALYKA Health is a digital health company on a mission to transform the way patients engage with their own care. Founded by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, academic researchers, and consumer technology innovators, ALYKA Health brings together deep clinical expertise and world-class product design to solve one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: keeping patients informed, motivated, and connected to their care between clinical encounters.At the heart of ALYKA Health's offering is a mobile-first patient engagement and education platform built for the realities of modern healthcare. Designed with health literacy and accessibility in mind, the solution meets patients where they are, on their smartphones, delivering personalized health content, condition-specific education, and actionable care guidance tailored to each individual's needs, preferences, and clinical profile.What sets ALYKA Health apart is its combination of AI-driven personalization with EHR, health device, wearable and clinical system integration. The platform's smart engine continuously adapts the patient experience based on clinical data, engagement patterns, and health outcomes, ensuring that every interaction is relevant, timely, and evidence-based. Native integrations with leading electronic health record systems mean that patients receive real-time insights for greater meaningful engagement without adding to or disrupting existing clinical workflows.ALYKA Health partners with health systems, cardiovascular and primary care providers across the United States to improve patient activation, support chronic disease self-management, and reduce preventable heart conditions. Its founding team's roots in academic medicine and clinical practice inform a product philosophy grounded in evidence — ensuring that technology decisions are always in service of better patient experiences and outcomes.For more information, visit www.alykahealth.com

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