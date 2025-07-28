City of Sparks Launches Naming Rights & Sponsorships Initiative for Parks and Recreation

City of Sparks Naming Rights & Sponsorships Program Golden Eagle Regional Park creates $27.7 million in annual Economic Impact Sparks Marina is Home to the Dragon Boat Festival

Sparks is inviting local/regional businesses the opportunity to create a public-private partnership through Sponsorships & Naming Rights

Together, we can ensure our parks and recreation facilities remain vibrant, accessible and a source of pride for Sparks.” — Ed Lawson | Mayor, City of Sparks

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Sparks is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive naming rights and sponsorship initiative across its Parks and Recreation system. This new program offers local and regional businesses a unique opportunity to align their brand with some of the most visited and cherished public spaces in Northern Nevada, all while supporting vital community programs and infrastructure.At the heart of the city’s recreational offerings is the Sports Complex at Golden Eagle Regional Park, one of the largest and most dynamic multi-sport facilities in the western United States. Since its opening, the complex has drawn more than 1 million participants and spectators annually, serving as a host site for major regional and national events including USA Softball, Senior Softball USA, and Triple Crown Sports. It has even served as a location for semi-professional football, high school lacrosse, and feature film productions.The complex boasts 1.4 million square feet of artificial turf, making it one of the largest single-installation turf projects in North America. Events at Golden Eagle contribute more than $27.74 million in annual economic impact to the region.Another key destination included in this initiative is Sparks Marina Park, a 77-acre lake surrounded by walking trails, beaches, and recreational amenities. The Marina is sustained by a naturally occurring aquifer that replenishes the lake with 2 to 3 million gallons of fresh water daily. The Marina supports activities such as windsurfing, sailing, swimming, scuba diving, fishing, and more. Outside of aquatics, the park also features a dog park, volleyball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas, summer concessions, and a steady calendar of community events.“Our parks and recreation facilities and sporting fields are the heart of our community, bringing families, neighbors, and visitors together. These partnerships will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing these spaces, allowing us to provide quality amenities, upgraded equipment, and engaging programs for all to enjoy. By partnering with local businesses and organizations, we create a win-win opportunity. Supporting community wellness while offering valuable exposure for our partners,” said Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson.Beyond Golden Eagle Regional Park and Sparks Marina, corporate partners will also have opportunities to engage with the city’s vibrant lineup of community events and additional park spaces throughout the district. Sponsorship packages will range from outfield fence signage, branded onsite activation, to major asset naming rights. The goal in this process is to offer a variety of entry points for businesses of all sizes and marketing budgets.To execute this initiative, the City of Sparks has partnered with SportsMan Solutions, a nationally recognized firm specializing in corporate sponsorships and naming rights. With experience representing cities, school districts, and private organizations across the country, SportsMan Solutions will serve as the exclusive sales agent for Sparks’ parks and recreation assets. In addition to identifying high-value sponsorship opportunities, the City will benefit from SportsMan’s proven track record and established network of successful partnerships in markets similar to Sparks.Ryan Patrick, Vice President of SportsMan Solutions, will serve as the City of Sparks' point of contact for all sponsorship and naming rights discussions."This is an incredible opportunity to connect your brand to the daily life and energy of one of Nevada’s most active communities,” said Patrick. “The City of Sparks has world-class recreational assets and a bold, forward-thinking vision. When partners take a meeting, they will be surprised by the depth and creativity of what’s being offered. From naming rights and event sponsorships to innovative drone initiatives that blend education, safety, and entertainment to engage the community.Businesses and organizations interested in learning more about the available sponsorship opportunities should contact Ryan Patrick. Sponsorships & Naming Rights will be available on a first come-first serve basis. Ryan can be contacted at: rpatrick@cityofsparks.us

Sparks Parks & Recreation Video Tour: Courtesy of Tim Tan

