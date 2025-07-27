FW: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 7A Shaftsbury

Roadway now open to both lanes

Vt Route 7A is reduced to one lane in the area of Daniels Camp Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.