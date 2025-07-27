Submit Release
Traffic alert – I91 SB mm 159.2 in Barton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Derby Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

i91 SB in area of mm 159.2 in the Barton area is completely shut down due to a large tanker truck on fire.

 

There is no clear indication of how long the roadway will be closed for, as specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

