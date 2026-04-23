Westminster Barracks / Missing Juvenile
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003318
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias / Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 at 2206 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cavendish, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Juvenile
NAME: Lia St. Martin
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case involving a 15-year-old who was last known to have left a youth home in Cavendish on 04/21/2026 at approximately 2206 hours.
Lia St. Martin is believed to have left the group residence located on Main Street in Cavendish on foot. She is described as a 5'4", 125 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "Middlebury" on it and jeans. Her direction of travel was unknown.
The disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for St. Martin's welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, who sees someone matching her description, or who has been in contact with her is asked to contact VSP's Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.