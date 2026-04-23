Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3003211
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Thomas Howard
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: April 22, 2026 at 0838 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stagecoach Road / Tansy Hill Road, Stowe, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Wesley Cote
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 22, 2025, at approximately 0838 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police was traveling south on Stagecoach Road in the Town of Stowe. At that time, a Toyota Tacoma, also traveling south, entered into the opposing lane of travel and passed the State Trooper, in an unmarked cruiser, in a posted No Passing Zone with posted signs stating "Do Not Pass." The vehicle passed the State Trooper at a high rate of speed, with their speeds exceeding 70 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone.
The Tacoma was stopped and the operator was identified as Wesley Cote, of Hyde Park, VT. Cote was issued a VCVC for failing to obey traffic control devices, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1021, which carries a penalty of 2 points and a $162.00 fine. Additionally, Cote was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for the offense of Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1091, and the offense of excessive speed, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1097.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 3, 2026 at 1400 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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