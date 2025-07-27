Re: Traffic alert – I91 SB mm 159.2 in Barton
i91 SB at mm 159.2 is now open up to one lane. Please still expect delays in the area.
Sent: Sunday, July 27, 2025 5:00 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – I91 SB mm 159.2 in Barton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
i91 SB in area of mm 159.2 in the Barton area is completely shut down due to a large tanker truck on fire.
There is no clear indication of how long the roadway will be closed for, as specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Jared Phillips
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
