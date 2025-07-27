Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,858 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation (X2)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2005273 and 25A2005274

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 by Colton Rd, Sheldon VT  

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                              

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                               

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 105 near Colton Rd in the town of Sheldon. The speed limit on this section of Route 105 is 50 mph. Troopers observed two vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar to be traveling 97 mph (47 mph over the posted speed limit) as well as operating in a negligent manner. A traffic stop was conducted on both of the vehicles and both operators were issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/08/2025 for the offense of Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 1000 hours            

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation (X2)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more