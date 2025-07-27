St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation (X2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005273 and 25A2005274
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 by Colton Rd, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 105 near Colton Rd in the town of Sheldon. The speed limit on this section of Route 105 is 50 mph. Troopers observed two vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar to be traveling 97 mph (47 mph over the posted speed limit) as well as operating in a negligent manner. A traffic stop was conducted on both of the vehicles and both operators were issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/08/2025 for the offense of Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
