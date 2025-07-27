St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation (X2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005273 and 25A2005274

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 105 by Colton Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/27/2025 at approximately 0117 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 105 near Colton Rd in the town of Sheldon. The speed limit on this section of Route 105 is 50 mph. Troopers observed two vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar to be traveling 97 mph (47 mph over the posted speed limit) as well as operating in a negligent manner. A traffic stop was conducted on both of the vehicles and both operators were issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/08/2025 for the offense of Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov