Westminster Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1005509
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2025 @ 1811 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Street, Brattleboro VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Nathaniel A. Hurley
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation on Canal Street in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Nathaniel Hurley, 26, of Guilford. During the stop, Hurley showed signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed that Hurley was operating with a criminally suspended license. Hurley was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks, where he was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours. Hurley was released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
