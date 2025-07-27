Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1005509

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Michael Maldonado                            

STATION: VSP Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2025 @ 1811 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Canal Street, Brattleboro VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Nathaniel A. Hurley                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation on Canal Street in the town of Brattleboro, Vermont. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Nathaniel Hurley, 26, of Guilford. During the stop, Hurley showed signs of impairment. Investigation also revealed that Hurley was operating with a criminally suspended license. Hurley was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks, where he was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours. Hurley was released to a sober party.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2025 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

