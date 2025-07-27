Exchange of Congratulatory Letters to Commemorate the 55th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Singapore and Sri Lanka, 27 July 2025

The Republic of Singapore and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations on 27 July 1970. To commemorate the 55th anniversary of the occasion, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath have exchanged congratulatory letters.

The letters are appended.

. . . . .

27 July 2025

His Excellency Vijitha Herath

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Your Excellency,

I extend my best wishes to you on the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Sri Lanka. This milestone underscores the longstanding friendship between our two countries.

The bilateral relationship has come a long way since 1970. Close economic links, strong people-to-people ties, and growing educational exchanges have been the bedrock of our cooperation. As fellow members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Commonwealth, we have worked well together to expand collaboration in capacity-building and sustainable development.

There is more that we can do together in areas like trade, transport, and the digital economy. I look forward to working with you to further broaden our partnership. Please accept my best wishes for your good health and success.

Yours sincerely

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

. . . . .

H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Republic of Singapore

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I extend my warmest congratulations to you and the Government of the Republic of Singapore as we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

The strong and enduring friendship between Sri Lanka and Singapore predates the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1970. Since the establishment of official relations on 27 July 1970, our countries have enjoyed a multifaceted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and a steadfast commitment to peace, prosperity, and regional stability. Our cooperation spans a wide range of areas, including political dialogue, economic engagement, education, technology, maritime affairs, and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the past five and a half decades, this partnership has been further strengthened through regular dialogue, institutional collaboration, and a growing number of bilateral initiatives that have brought our nations even closer. Continued engagement across government ministries and agencies has paved the way for deeper economic integration and mutually beneficial growth.

As we mark this important milestone, I wish to reaffirm Sri Lanka’s commitment to further advancing our bilateral relations with Singapore. In light of evolving regional and global dynamics, we see significant opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging areas and to work closely together in regional and multilateral fora, including through ASEAN-centred platforms, in support of a rules-based international order and inclusive development across our region.

Your Excellency, I am confident that our longstanding friendship and shared aspirations will continue to guide us toward even greater collaboration in the years ahead.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for your continued good health and for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of Singapore.

Yours sincerely,

H.M. Vijitha Herath, M.P

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka