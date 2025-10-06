PM Lawrence Wong to Visit Australia and New Zealand Oct 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make an Official Visit to Australia (Canberra and Sydney) from 6 to 9 October 2025 and New Zealand (Auckland) from 9 to 11 October 2025. This will be his introductory visit to both countries as Prime Minister. Prime Minister Wong’s visits coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Australia and New Zealand, and reaffirm the excellent state of bilateral ties.

In Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host dinner for Prime Minister Wong. Prime Minister Wong will participate in an official welcome ceremony at Parliament House before the 10th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting with Prime Minister Albanese and the signing of the Joint Declaration to launch the upgraded Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (“CSP 2.0”). Prime Minister Wong will call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn and meet Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley. In Sydney, Prime Minister Wong will meet New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, senior business leaders, and have a dialogue at the Lowy Institute.

In Auckland, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will host Prime Minister Wong to a dinner. Prime Minister Wong will participate in an official welcome ceremony at Government House, which will be followed by a delegation meeting with Prime Minister Luxon, and the signing of the Joint Vision Statement to launch the Singapore-New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a Joint Press Conference.

Prime Minister Wong will lay wreaths at the Australian War Memorial and Auckland War Memorial Museum. He will meet overseas Singaporeans at receptions in Canberra and Auckland to mark Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60).

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Dr Tan See Leng (in Australia only), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu (in New Zealand only), Members of Parliament Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Victor Lye, and officials.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be Acting Prime Minister from 6 to 8 October 2025 and Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam will be Acting Prime Minister from 9 to 11 October 2025.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

6 OCTOBER 2025