Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held the 10th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in Canberra today.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and commemorated two significant milestones in the bilateral relationship in 2025, namely 60 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Australia and the 10th anniversary of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). They welcomed the excellent bilateral cooperation since the launch of the CSP in 2015, a broad-ranging agreement covering: (a) economics and trade; (b) defence and foreign affairs; (c) science and innovation; (d) people-to-people; (e) digital economy; and (f) green economy. Across the six pillars of the CSP, Singapore and Australia have delivered over 110 initiatives. Recognising that the CSP has cemented the bilateral relationship and delivered significant dividends for both countries, the Prime Ministers agreed to take the next step and upgrade the CSP.

At the Joint Press Conference that followed, the two leaders announced the launch of the next phase of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (“CSP 2.0”), where both sides will embark on more ambitious, pathfinding bilateral initiatives to strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in the region and beyond. The Prime Ministers commended the Ministers and officials of both sides for their work in putting together an ambitious CSP 2.0 consisting of 80 initiatives, including 20 new MOUs and Agreements as well as 11 new dialogues across five pillars of bilateral cooperation in: (a) Contributing to Peace and Stability, at Home and in Our Region; (b) Connecting Our Economies; (c) Transitioning to Net-Zero; (d) Forging New Frontiers; and (e) Deepening Friendships and Capabilities. The Joint Declaration of the CSP 2.0 is at Annex.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the need to promote economic integration, strengthen multilateralism and ASEAN-Australia relations, and uphold the rules-based international order. Prime Minister Wong welcomed Prime Minister Albanese’s commitment to deepen Australia’s engagement of Southeast Asia, including through initiatives such as Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and Australia’s total contribution of A$175 million to Singapore’s Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership.

Prime Minister Wong will call on Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and meet with Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley later this afternoon. He will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial and attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Canberra. Prime Minister Wong will depart for Auckland, New Zealand tomorrow.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 OCTOBER 2025

Annex

JOINT DECLARATION

BY THE PRIME MINISTERS OF AUSTRALIA AND SINGAPORE

ON THE

COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP 2.0

1. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, we the Prime Ministers of Australia and Singapore announce today the launch of our enhanced bilateral CSP 2.0. This CSP 2.0 will better prepare our economies and societies for challenges and opportunities now and in the future, and extends our cooperation further to engage effectively with our regional partners. It includes strengthened and new initiatives to be implemented over the next ten years under five common objectives.

2. Since the launch of the CSP in 2015, we have deepened economic engagement and cooperation and forged new pathways in frontier areas such as the digital and green economies. Our longstanding defence and security cooperation contributes to a stable and peaceful region. The strong ties between our peoples underpin the bilateral relationship and have continued to strengthen through education, research, science, culture and the arts and business ties.

3. Australia and Singapore celebrate our longstanding friendship based on deep strategic trust, respect and shared global outlooks. We recognise our common history and future focus as Indo-Pacific nations.

Contributing to Peace and Stability, At Home and In Our Region

4. Australia and Singapore share a vital interest in the peace, stability, economic growth and development of the nations of Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region. Both our countries recognise and support the central role of ASEAN and the ASEAN-led regional architecture. We underscore the importance of an open, inclusive, resilient and rules-based region, which promotes free trade and open markets, and where differences are resolved peacefully in accordance with international law.

5. We value our enduring defence and security partnership which has been strengthened with the 2020 Treaty on Military Training and Training Area Development. Building on the successful joint development of the expanded Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), we will enhance our respective militaries’ reciprocal access to defence facilities in Australia and Singapore. This will include expanded access for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in Singapore in support of its regional presence and increased access for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to training areas in Australia, including SWBTA. We will further strengthen defence cooperation by:

5.1 Deepening and increasing the complexity of defence science and technology collaboration;

5.2 Expanding professional defence exchanges and collaboration between both militaries; and

5.3 Enhancing mutual collaboration and strengthening linkages between our defence supply chains and logistics ecosystems.

6. In accordance with these lines of effort, our Defence Ministers have signed an MoU concerning Enhanced Defence Cooperation. The signing of the MoU demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthen our close and longstanding defence partnership.

7. We value our ongoing security cooperation and policing cooperation on shared areas of interest, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, border and civil maritime security, national resilience, building resilience against foreign interference, disaster and emergency management, and combatting transnational, serious and organised crime. We will further strengthen and broaden our national security cooperation and policing cooperation by:

7.1 Continuing to build and expand cooperation under the newly established Australia-Singapore Security Dialogue;

7.2 Implementing the MoU on Cooperation in Security Matters between the Department of Home Affairs of Australia and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore;

7.3 Strengthening collaboration on immigration and border management through the Border of the Future Partnership;

7.4 Implementing the renewed MoU on combating transnational crime and developing police cooperation between the Singapore Police Force and the Australian Federal Police, and the MoU on operational science and technology between the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and the Australian Federal Police; and

7.5 Implementing the MoU between the National Emergency Management Agency of Australia and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for cooperation on emergency management and disaster risk reduction.

8. We are committed to supporting the rules-based multilateral system to deliver on its core functions and mandates, and to uphold the rules, norms and institutions that underpin prosperity and security in our region.

9. We affirm the importance of working closely with partners in ASEAN to promote a stable, peaceful and prosperous region.

9.1 The Foreign Ministers have signed an MoU on the

Singapore-Australia Third Country Training Programme to jointly extend technical assistance to Southeast Asian countries. We will also deepen development policy discussions between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, with a view to regularise discussions at the senior officials’ level.

9.2 We will work together on conflict prevention in the region, including through regular expert-to-expert exchanges, to build our collective capacity to maintain the conditions for peace and stability.

9.3 In this 25th anniversary year of UNSC resolution 1325, Australia and Singapore underline our shared commitment to the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, including through implementation of the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on WPS.

Connecting Our Economies

10. We affirm our enduring partnership and shared commitment to deepening economic integration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, especially in the face of growing geoeconomic uncertainty. We underscore the importance of upholding the rules-based trading system and a resilient, inclusive and open multilateral order. We will continue to build on the upgraded Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement, in addition to the various multilateral platforms Singapore and Australia are party to, such as the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area, Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. Through enhanced collaboration in sectors of shared importance, we will aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses, while reinforcing a rules-based, open and inclusive regional economic order.

11. Our Ministers have signed an MoU on Economic Resilience to expand collaboration and strengthen economic resilience. We will work towards negotiating an Arrangement on trade in essential supplies by end 2026, and will explore options for a future legally binding commitment involving bilateral arrangements such as consultation and early notification in case of potential disruptions. We will establish the Australia-Singapore Economic Resilience Dialogue.

12. We have a long and trusted food partnership and established a Food Pact in 2023 to increase cooperation in food trade, safety, and research innovation. We look forward to strengthening food supply resilience, including through facilitating agri-food investment opportunities between our two countries and the ongoing joint development of the Simplified Transshipment Model for red meat to encourage trade and distribution of Australian food products through Singapore to the wider region.

13. We will expand cooperation in trade and investment to support Australia and Singapore’s commercial interests in each other’s economies. We will continue to work together on wider and mutually beneficial cooperation by leveraging Singapore’s strong connectivity and ties with Southeast Asia and Asia, as well as through “Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040” which is deepening two-way trade and investment between Australia and Southeast Asia. We acknowledged the role of Australia’s Investment Deal Team in Singapore and the Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility (SEAIFF), which have facilitated Australia’s AUD175 million investment in the Singapore Government’s Financing Asia’s Transition Partnership (FAST-P). Similarly, the Future Made in Australia (FMA) agenda will create opportunities to further cooperation with the region in priority sectors.

14. Our closer economic relationship has facilitated the establishment of a bilateral Digital Economy Agreement, a first-of-its-kind Agreement globally. We will continue to promote cross-border data flows and to secure a permanent multilateral moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions. We will review the Singapore-Australia Air Services Agreement that enhances connectivity and business exchanges between the two countries.

15. We will unlock new deltas of partnerships between EnterpriseSG and Australia by leveraging the unique strengths of Australian states and territories.

16. We will work closely to preserve and strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, to provide meaningful impetus to respond to current trade challenges, take advantage of available opportunities, and ensure the WTO’s proper functioning. This includes continued partnership as co-convenors of the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on E-Commerce, as we proceed towards incorporating the E-Commerce Agreement in the WTO legal framework.

Transitioning to Net-Zero

17. We will deepen cooperation to support ambitious action on climate change and achieve our respective commitments under the Paris Agreement. Building on our strong complementarities, we will work closely to take advantage of the enormous economic and industrial opportunities as the region moves to net-zero, and to strengthen regional economic, climate and energy resilience.

18. Recalling both countries’ shared commitment to growing renewable energy capacity and the importance of cooperation in trade and investment to accelerate the region’s clean energy transition, we will hold a Ministerial Dialogue on Energy. Recognising the role of LNG in the energy transition and Australia’s role as a reliable energy provider, we will continue cooperation to support the stable supply of natural gas as the region transitions to net-zero.

19. We will deepen collaboration under the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement with new and refreshed initiatives to support energy security and transition to net-zero emissions by 2050. Australia and Singapore will also:

a. Work towards a legally binding bilateral instrument for the

cross-border movement of carbon dioxide for offshore geological sequestration, so as to meet Australia’s obligations under the London Protocol;

b. Collaborate on batteries, and hydrogen and ammonia certification schemes;

c. Implement the Green and Digital Shipping Corridor;

d. Expand cooperation on sustainable finance; and

e. Promote bilateral partnerships between businesses to drive trade and commerce in green industry sectors.

20. We are pleased today to announce our Cross-Border Electricity Trade Framework between Australia and Singapore. At the regional level, we will endeavour to catalyse regional cross-border electricity trading and advance the ASEAN Power Grid, including through collaboration on standards development and harmonisation, governance, subsea power cables, and Renewable Energy Certificates. We will also explore new avenues for cooperation, including working with the private sector to mobilise the financing required for regional energy connectivity projects.

21. As part of our efforts to support energy resilience in Southeast Asia, we will consider establishing an investment roundtable involving the Australian government and the private sector.

22. We will expand cooperation on climate and environment, including discussions between our officials on adaptation, risk and resilience, circular economy, negotiations on the internationally legally-binding instrument on plastic pollution and support for the UN Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ).

Forging New Frontiers

23. We recognise the demonstrated value of, and immense potential for collaboration between Australia and Singapore in frontier domains and public health. Our partnerships in the areas of science and innovation, health, and pandemic preparedness will contribute to regional prosperity and set new benchmarks for international cooperation.

24. We will establish a Cyber and Digital Senior Officials’ Dialogue and advance joint efforts under the MoU on Cooperation on AI and the MoU on Cyber Security Cooperation, including in AI, digital governance and online safety. Our digital partnership will be strengthened through cybersecurity and digital economy cooperation, and collaboration on international standards for AI and advanced communications.

25. We welcome the recently signed MoU between our intellectual property offices, IP Australia and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. This MoU will pave the way for Australian innovators to choose Singapore to do their international patent search and examination, providing more options for where such work is done.

26. We will continue cooperation on norms and practices on the protection and maintenance of undersea telecommunications cables.

27. We will continue collaboration under the Australia-Singapore FinTech Bridge. Building on the longstanding collaboration between A*STAR and CSIRO, including joint research initiatives, talent exchanges, and shared innovation platforms, we will expand our science and innovation partnership, leveraging established institutional links to drive progress in areas of mutual interest.

28. We reaffirm our shared commitment to advancing the peaceful, responsible, and sustainable use of outer space. Recognising the transformative potential of space technologies for global prosperity, security, and connectivity, we will establish a regular senior officials’ Space Dialogue to deepen space cooperation and expand collaboration between our space sectors.

29. Australia and Singapore will establish the Australia-Singapore Partnership on Innovationand Research(ASPIRE) to facilitate cooperation at the government and institutional levels on research, innovation, and science and technology. We will also deepen research ties between our leading university sectors in priority areas such as climate and energy, global health, and emerging technologies.

30. Building on the strong ties between our health officials and close cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will deepen health collaboration through the bilateral Health Policy Dialogue, cooperation on health emergency management, as well as communicable disease surveillance and control. We will also continue to discuss the implementation of refreshed agreements between Health Sciences Authority Singapore and the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia, and enhance cooperation on communicable diseases control and prevention between the Communicable Diseases Agency, Singapore, and the Australian Centre for Disease Control once established.

Deepening Friendships and Capabilities

31. Education and research are the building blocks of innovative economies. Friendships formed between our peoples while learning and working together underpin our countries’ relationship.

Australia will establish a new, ongoing Australia Awards program in Singapore, which will provide postgraduate scholarships, short courses, and other targeted education opportunities.

32. We will expand cooperation in sustainability education, student well-being, teacher exchanges, continuing education and training, and tertiary partnerships. Both sides will explore discussions on transnational education.

33. We will establish regular education policy dialogue at the ministerial level to discuss emerging policy challenges and review progress on bilateral education and research cooperation between Singapore’s autonomous universities and Australian universities.

Both countries will increase support to promote student exchanges and deepen people-to-people connections.

We will explore a regular roundtable between our universities to facilitate exchanges and research collaboration.

34. We will enhance collaboration in public administration under the renewed MoU on Cooperation between the Australian Public Service Commission of the Commonwealth of Australia and the Public Service Division of the Republic of Singapore.

35. We will enhance collaboration in culture and the arts, including through the Australia-Singapore Arts Group.

36. We task our Ministers and officials to work closely to implement a Plan of Action for the CSP 2.0. As leaders, we will review implementation and provide further direction as necessary. We agree on the continued importance of the Annual Leaders’ Meeting, the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting and the Public Service Roundtable. We also look forward to regular engagement between our Ministers and officials across the various sectors.

37. This Joint Declaration marks the beginning of yet another phase of our longstanding friendship. We are convinced that the CSP 2.0 will benefit our two countries and peoples and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Signed in Canberra on 8th of October 2025.

By Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong

for the Government of the Republic of Singapore

By Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

for the Government of Australia