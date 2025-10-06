EU-Singapore 11th Senior Officials' Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 6 October 2025

The EU and Singapore held their 11th Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Brussels on 1 October 2025.

The EU and Singapore took stock of progress achieved in bilateral and regional cooperation between the EU and ASEAN, as well as between the EU and CPTPP. Both sides welcomed the progress achieved since the last SOM in 2024, enriched by several new initiatives.

They highlighted the successful implementation of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, in force since November 2019, and the EU’s first bilateral FTA with an ASEAN country, which has consolidated bilateral trade in goods and services to over €130 billion (S$196 billion) in 2023. Both sides welcomed the fruitful discussions that took place during the third Trade and Sustainable Development Board and Public Stakeholders Forum, held in Singapore in April 2025, to address trade-related environment and labour issues. They looked forward to the timely ratification of the EU-Singapore Investment Protection Agreement.

Both sides welcomed the signing of the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement (EUSDTA) in May 2025 and reaffirmed its importance in strengthening connectivity between Singapore and the EU’s digital markets, and providing companies greater clarity and legal certainty in their digital transactions.

Both sides also welcomed progress made on the implementation of the EU-Singapore Digital Partnership, launched on 1 February 2023. This included productive and positive exchanges on enhancing cooperation on artificial intelligence, e-invoicing, and digital skills. The two sides also welcomed their ongoing cooperation on Artificial Intelligence under the framework of the Administrative Arrangement on collaboration on the Safety of Artificial Intelligence signed in 2024. They also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Guide to ASEAN Model Contractual Clauses (MCCs) and EU Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), a practical tool addressed to businesses to facilitate free and safe data flows within and between the two regions.

In the area of science, technology and innovation, both sides agreed that increased cooperation could accelerate progress in addressing global challenges, including the green and digital transitions. Both sides welcomed ongoing discussions on Horizon Europe, and are looking forward to closer collaboration under Singapore’s next research, innovation and enterprise plan (RIE2030).

On climate change and the environment, both sides exchanged views on the upcoming Conferences of Parties on Climate Change (COP 30) and Biodiversity (COP 17) and agreed on the urgent need to step up action to address the multi-layered climate crisis with a holistic approach. The EU welcomed Singapore’s submission of its 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and discussed cooperation on advancing ambitious climate action.

Singapore highlighted its continued interest to work with the EU ahead of the definitive phase of the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The EU side expressed its readiness to cooperate further with Singapore on climate action, in particular on carbon pricing as a pivotal tool to incentivise emissions reductions, and on the circular economy and water management, issues on which Singapore played a key role at the 2023 UN Water Conference. The EU and Singapore noted that the 83rd Session of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC83) in April had affirmed the organisation’s commitment to the Net Zero Framework, and discussed the formal voting at the coming meeting in October. The EU welcomed Singapore’s contribution to the first ever EU-ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change, held in Malaysia in September 2025. The two sides looked forward to a second meeting in 2027.

In the field of security, the EU and Singapore reviewed their growing cooperation in various fields ranging from maritime security and cybersecurity to hybrid threats and information manipulation, including disinformation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for the continued deepening of ASEAN-EU cooperation, looking forward to a potential Commemorative Summit at the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations in 2027, which will coincide with Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship.

Both sides also exchanged views on global and regional developments, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the situation in Myanmar.

The meeting was co-chaired by Paola Pampaloni, Acting Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service, and Kevin Cheok, Deputy Secretary (Asia Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

