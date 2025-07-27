A Magical Night at Elissa and Wael Jassar’s Concert at 'Abadi Al-Johar Arena' in Jeddah

When Wael Jassar sings, hearts listen Elissa live in concert at Abadi Al-Johar Arena, a night to remember

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a magical night for the audience of “Jeddah Season 2025” at the “Abadi Al-Johar Arena” where stars Elissa and Wael Jassar lit up the stage with a joint concert that drew a massive crowd and quickly sold out. The event was organized by Benchmark Company.The evening opened with a performance by the “Chorala” band, who delivered a series of classic songs that set the tone for the highly anticipated night, including “Sa’alouni El Nass” and “Raheeb.” Their harmonious performance was met with great appreciation from the audience.Wael Jassar kicked off his segment with the song “Ghareeba El Nass,” followed by “Zorouf Maandani,” amid enthusiastic interaction from the crowd, who sang along in perfect unison. Elissa then took to the stage and performed a selection of her most beloved hits, including “Ajmal Ihsas” and “Ayeshha Halat Hob.” During her set, she warmly engaged with the audience, saying with heartfelt spontaneity: “Even though I’ve lost weight, I still don’t know why you love me this much,” a sincere comment that was met with thunderous applause and cheers.This enchanting evening is part of the “Jeddah Season 2025” concert series, which hosts a stellar lineup of top Arab music stars, featuring a dynamic musical program designed to appeal to diverse tastes and to further enrich the cultural scene in the region.

