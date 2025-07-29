Osner’s FC Concludes Historic Inaugural Season With Pride, Promotion, and Purpose

PROMOTED TO GOAL SCORER NPSL SEMI-FINALPOST TOP TALENTS SEEKING Osner's FC: Brooklyn’s premier Haitian-American owned soccer club, dedicated to uniting the community through passion, culture, and the beautiful game."

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn, NY — As the final whistle blows on Osner’s FC’s first-ever campaign in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), the club proudly reflects on a season of unforgettable milestones, thrilling performances, and transformative community support. Osner’s FC has laid a powerful foundation, rooted in culture, growth, and excellence; setting the tone for a future as promising as it is inspiring.From earning a spot in the NPSL Conference Semifinals to an undefeated run in UPSL First Division and a subsequent promotion to the UPSL Premier, this has been a season that exceeded expectations both on and off the field. It is a moment of celebration, of reflection, and of renewed commitment to the vision Osner’s FC was built upon.NPSL: Grit and Glory Osner’s FC’s debut in the NPSL proved nothing short of remarkable. The team advanced to the Conference Semifinals, where they faced the seasoned former champions Hartford City FC. In a gripping contest that captured the spirit and resilience of Osner’s FC, the team held strong despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half. Against all odds, they pushed Hartford City into extra time, ultimately falling short in a 5–4 penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw.“Playing down a man for nearly 60 minutes and still forcing extra time against the reigning champions—this is what Osner’s FC is about,” said J. Ronald Nazaire, President and General Manager of Osner’s FC. “It’s about heart. It’s about resilience. It’s about the belief that together, we can overcome anything.”UPSL: Promotion and ExpansionWhile NPSL tested the club’s mettle, UPSL highlighted its depth. Osner’s FC concluded an undefeated campaign in the UPSL First Division, earning a well-deserved promotion to the UPSL Premier, the league’s highest tier for the upcoming Fall 2025 season.But the momentum doesn’t stop there.Osner’s FC has announced the expansion of its UPSL operations, now fielding not just one, but three competitive senior teams across Premier, Division 1, and Division 2 levels. This strategic growth allows the club to foster talent across multiple tiers of competition, ensuring that promising players always have a pathway to develop and thrive within the club’s ecosystem.“We’re building more than a team. We’re building an institution for player development,” said Nazaire. “Our model is about progression. From Division 2 all the way to Premier, there’s now a structured route for players to grow, compete, and shine.”Youth Development: The Heart of the ClubIn alignment with Osner’s FC’s long-term vision, the club has also expanded its youth academy, now officially competing in the UPSL Academy Divisions at the U-13, U-15, and U-17 levels. These young athletes are the future of the club, and Osner’s FC is committed to guiding them with elite coaching, competitive opportunities, and a community-focused environment that emphasizes discipline, education, and cultural pride.“From grassroots to elite level, we are developing footballers who understand the game and the responsibility that comes with wearing this badge,” said Nazaire. “It’s about nurturing character as much as it is about growing talent.”A Thank You to Our CommunityThis season was more than a series of matches; it was the beginning of a movement. From the chants in the stands to the families who came out week after week, Osner’s FC owes its success to its diverse, passionate, and unwavering community.“We want to express our deepest gratitude to every fan, parent, sponsor, and supporter who has stood by us in this historic season,” said Nazaire. “You brought the spirit. You gave us strength. You made Belson Stadium our home.”Osner’s FC’s mission has always been grounded in community: a Haitian-American owned club with global roots and local love. It’s a club built not only to compete, but to unite cultures, foster youth opportunity, and leave a legacy in the world of soccer.Looking Ahead: A Legacy in the MakingThe 2025–2026 season promises even more. Osner’s FC is preparing for its sophomore season in the NPSL, its debut in UPSL Premier, and continued investment in youth and development programs. The club will also be expanding its reach through new partnerships, community events, and cultural celebrations that bring the beautiful game closer to its fans.At the heart of it all is a powerful conviction that Osner’s FC is not simply here to participate; it is here to lead.“Our vision is unchanged. Our conviction is stronger than ever,” Nazaire added. “We are creating a legacy, one that reflects excellence, resilience, and cultural pride. Osner’s FC is a symbol of what’s possible when you bring people together under one goal: to inspire, to empower, and to win.”Join the MovementWith an incredible first season behind them and even greater ambitions ahead, Osner’s FC invites the community to stay involved , stay connected, and stay proud. Registration for academy programs, ticket sales for upcoming matches, and official club merchandise are all available through the club’s website at www.osnersfc.com and www.osnersfcacademy.com Fans can also continue to follow the journey on social media @osnersfc across all platforms.Together, Osner’s FC and its community are writing the next chapter of this inspiring story, one game, one goal, and one dream at a time.

