Serbia’s full support for region’s European path

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated today during the first meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul that Serbia does not seek an alternative to European integration, but aspires to equal participation and an equal voice within the European Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.