Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,898 in the last 365 days.

Serbia’s full support for region’s European path

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated today during the first meeting of the Balkan Peace Platform in Istanbul that Serbia does not seek an alternative to European integration, but aspires to equal participation and an equal voice within the European Union.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Serbia’s full support for region’s European path

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more