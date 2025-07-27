Renogy and FullVans Celebrate a Victorious GT Open Debut with Racing Legend Petr Fulín

Renogy and FullVans celebrate podium finishes at GT Open debut, spotlighting their shared passion for innovation.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in smart off-grid power solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with FullVans Sro , the renowned Czech camper van conversion company, in a powerful partnership at the International GT Open at Hockenheimring, Germany, held June 7–8, 2025. This marks an exciting new chapter for both companies as they come together to sponsor the racing car of Czech motorsport legend Petr Fulín, a two-time European Touring Car Cup champion and founder of FullVans.This dynamic partnership resulted in a spectacular debut for the team in one of Europe’s most competitive GT racing series. Despite unpredictable weather and a highly competitive field, the team demonstrated impressive resilience and teamwork, securing back-to-back podium finishes in the Am class. Fulín and teammate Jiří Navrátil achieved second place on Saturday and third on Sunday, marking an outstanding achievement in their first appearance in the GT Open series.Renogy and FullVans share a deep commitment to performance, precision, and innovation—values that are fundamental both on the racetrack and in the world of off-grid living. Through this partnership, Renogy proudly supports FullVans’ dedication to craftsmanship and adventure, echoing Renogy’s mission to power every journey with smart, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions.“We’re proud to support Petr and the FullVans team in their motorsport debut,” said Marek Bober, Renogy’s Business Development Director for the CEE region. “This partnership is built on a shared vision — a passion for performance, innovation, and pushing limits. While FullVans is redefining what’s possible in camper van design, Renogy is transforming the future of off-grid power.As we expand across Europe, we’re excited to bring our most innovative technologies — including our all-new solid-state lithium battery — to Caravan Salon 2025. Together with FullVans, we’re empowering every journey, whether on the track or in the wild, with reliable, sustainable energy and uncompromising freedom.”Petr Fulín, who also founded FullVans in 2021, emphasized the synergy between the two companies: “The support from Renogy and FullVans is integral to our success on and off the track. This weekend was a testament to the strength of our collaboration—driven by our mutual passion for performance, quality, and the spirit of adventure. Renogy’s energy solutions are not just reliable; they are designed to keep people moving, whether on the race track or on the open road.”The partnership underscores Renogy’s ongoing investment in the European outdoor lifestyle and RV communities, where dependable, sustainable energy solutions are paramount. Renogy’s off-grid solar products offer the perfect complement to FullVans’ exceptional camper van conversions, providing energy independence for those who love to explore, whether in a racing car, camper van, or remote off-grid setting.About RenogyRenogy is a leading renewable energy brand dedicated to empowering energy independence through innovative off-grid solar products. From recreational vehicles to remote cabins, Renogy provides clean, smart, and reliable power solutions for mobile and off-grid living.About FullVansFounded by Czech racing driver Petr Fulín in 2021, FullVans Sro specializes in high-quality camper van conversions that blend practical design with superior materials. Driven by a passion for travel and craftsmanship, FullVans is focused on providing freedom on the road with solutions that redefine the camper van experience.

