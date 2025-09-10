Renogy Powers Europe with Purpose: Caravan Salon 2025 Recap and Strategic Outlook

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid and distributed energy solutions, successfully showcased its European expansion strategy and innovative product portfolio at Caravan Salon 2025 , reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy, OEM partnerships, and empowering outdoor living across Europe.During the event, Renogy engaged with OEMs, distributors, and industry partners, presenting its latest solutions and sharing insights with CampBtoB in an exclusive interview with Dr. Yi Li, Founder and CEO; Götz Rutenkolk, VP of Sales & Marketing, Germany; Marek Bober, Business Development Director, CEE; and Chuck Zhao, VP of Customer Success.Strategic Expansion in EuropeRenogy has intensified its focus on Europe, establishing local offices, logistics hubs, and technical support teams to ensure reliable delivery, after-sales service, and OEM customization. Dr. Yi Li emphasized:"Europe aligns perfectly with Renogy’s mission to deliver reliable, innovative solutions that support sustainable living. Our global R&D and production capabilities, combined with tailored solutions for Europe, allow us to simplify installation, enhance performance, and lower total cost of ownership for OEMs and partners."Central and Eastern Europe: Building Partnerships and TrustMarek Bober highlighted the dynamic CEE market:"Renogy adapts to local needs through product customization and tailored support, while building a collaborative community of partners, including ACK Group in Poland, Resl Group in Slovakia, and FullVans in the Czech Republic."Innovative Product Highlights at Caravan Salon 2025Renogy unveiled several key innovations:● Expanded Under-Seat Lithium Battery Line : Flexible form factors for European camper layouts with a 7-year warranty.● LITHIUM 2.0 – Solid-State Technology: Enhanced safety, faster charging, and longer lifespan.● REGO Smart Off-Grid Power System: A fully integrated, scalable energy solution connecting solar charging, battery storage, power conversion, monitoring, and 12V appliances—ideal for OEM integration.Commitment to Reliability and SupportChuck Zhao emphasized Renogy’s dedication to European partners:"With 15 strategically located warehouses, local offices in Germany, UK, and CEE, and direct R&D access, we provide dependable delivery, responsive service, and tailored support. Our promise is simple: complete and smart energy solutions to power your future."Renogy continues to strengthen its European presence through strategic partnerships, localized solutions, and innovative energy systems, supporting sustainable living and self-sufficiency across the region.About RenogyFounded in California in 2010, Renogy delivers off-grid and distributed energy solutions worldwide. Recognized as a unicorn company, Renogy serves OEMs, dealers, and end users across RV, marine, 4x4, and off-grid markets in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.renogy.com

