Renogy Unveils Lithium 2.0 Solid-State Battery Series at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf

Solid State Battery Series

Renogy launches Lithium 2.0 Solid-State Battery Series at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf — safer, longer-lasting, and designed for next-gen off-grid power.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid power solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its Lithium 2.0 Solid-State Battery Series at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, showcasing the next generation of safe, high-performance energy storage for mobile and off-grid applications.The Lithium 2.0 Series is designed for flexibility, safety, and longevity, offering three models to meet a range of energy needs:- 104Ah Model: Launched earlier this year, its slim profile (only 61mm) allows installation in tight spaces such as cabinets or behind panels. Its solid-state cells enable installation in any orientation. Delivers a maximum continuous charge current of 100A, discharge current of 200A, and peak load of 290A, providing reliable performance for everyday mobile energy use. Warranty: 8 years.- 120Ah Model: Designed for under-seat installation, it delivers a continuous current of 150A and a peak load of 350A, ideal for high-demand mobile applications. Warranty: 7 years.- 240Ah Model: High-capacity solution for extended power needs, supporting maximum charge and discharge currents of 240A and a peak load of 450A, perfect for larger mobile or off-grid energy setups.EV-Grade Solid-State Cells for Safety & LongevityThe Lithium 2.0 Series uses EV-grade solid-state LiFePO4 cells with 70% less flammable electrolyte than traditional LiFePO4 batteries, delivering a cycle life of over 6,000 cycles. This ensures exceptional safety and longevity for families, RV enthusiasts, and off-grid users who rely on consistent, worry-free energy over years of use.Advanced BMS & Thermal ManagementRenogy’s over 60 BMS protections include high-temp layered safeguards and dual-stage active fuses, designed to prevent overheating, overcharging, and other battery hazards. Users operating in cold climates will benefit from the built-in heating film, enabling self-heating from 0°C to -20°C, while the semi-solid separator withstands up to 300°C, ensuring thermal stability even under extreme conditions. These features are crucial for safe operation in winter environments, high-power RV setups, or emergency situations.Easy MonitoringAll models include built-in Bluetooth, making them easy to monitor and control via the Renogy App.Expandable Power & System UpgradeThe Lithium 2.0 Series is designed for scalability and can be upgraded to 24V or 48V systems, allowing users to build larger off-grid or mobile energy setups as needed.Global Safety CertificationsThe series meets stringent international standards, including: IEC62619, MSDS, UN38.3, FCC, CE, PSE, RoHS, RCM, IC, and UKCA, demonstrating global compliance and providing assurance of reliability, safety, and performance in any environment.Pricing & Availability120Ah Model: €779.99 MSRP240Ah Model: €1,369.99 MSRPLearn More: https://de.renogy.com/pages/pro-s1-serie-batterie The Lithium 2.0 Series will be available to OEMs and dealers starting from Caravan Salon Düsseldorf, while consumer pre-orders open from October 20th. Customers can subscribe on Renogy’s official page to stay updated and secure their units.Renogy at Caravan Salon DüsseldorfVisitors are invited to explore Renogy’s full high-end product line, including the Renogy PRO, and REGO series, at Hall 13, Booth E72. The PRO and REGO series showcase Renogy’s cutting-edge innovation in mobile and off-grid energy solutions, offering advanced solar panels, inverters, and energy management systems for demanding RV, marine, and outdoor applications.About RenogyRenogy is a global leader in renewable energy solutions, providing safe, reliable, and innovative off-grid power systems for homes, vehicles, and outdoor adventures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.