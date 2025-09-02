Renogy Partners with KaravanyPro to Support 'Czech Days in Düsseldorf' at CARAVAN SALON 2025

Renogy partners with KaravanyPro.cz to launch Czech Days at Caravan Salon 2025 — connecting Czech travelers, brands, and off-grid solutions.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in renewable energy and off-grid power solutions, is proud to be the main partner of the very first Czech Days in Düsseldorf, organized in collaboration with KaravanyPro.cz , Renogy’s exclusive distributor partner in the Czech aftermarket, and other Czech caravaning brands. The initiative will take place during CARAVAN SALON 2025, the largest European trade fair for motorhomes and caravans.Czech Days was created to help Czech visitors navigate the show, meet Czech-speaking brand representatives, and enjoy a welcoming atmosphere beyond the exhibition halls. Renogy’s partnership with KaravanyPro.cz reflects a shared mission: supporting independent travelers with innovative products, meaningful connections, and community-driven experiences.“Every year in Düsseldorf, we meet many Czech visitors. Most are surprised to discover how many Czech companies are present – they simply didn’t know about us beforehand. That’s why we decided to take a joint step forward and present ourselves as a community,” said Tomáš Brabec, KaravanyPro.cz, one of the initiators of Czech Days.“Renogy is proud to partner with KaravanyPro.cz on this initiative. Czech Days reflects what caravaning is all about – freedom, community, and connection. By bringing together Czech travelers and brands, we’re helping more people experience the benefits of independent travel powered by Renogy,” said Marek Bober, Business Development Director for Renogy CEE Region.Czech Days Highlights- Meet Czech Exhibitors: Czech companies will be present at their stands throughout the fair.- Community Gatherings: Evening meetups in Camp P1 (the main camping area next to the fairgrounds) will provide space to network, share travel experiences, and celebrate the Czech caravaning community.Visit Renogy at CARAVAN SALONIn addition to sponsoring Czech Days, Renogy will present its latest off-grid power solutions at Hall 13, Booth E72, including:- Renogy PRO & REGO Series – advanced high-end power systems for motorhomes, caravans, and all types of RVs. Renogy Lithium 2.0 – EV-grade solid-state LiFePO4 batteries with industry-leading safety and performance.- Renogy ONE Power Management System – smart monitoring and control technology for complete energy independence.- Renogy Underseat Battery Series – compact 135Ah, 200Ah, and 500Ah models, designed perfectly for underseat installation.- Pre-Wired RV OEM Solutions – streamlined energy systems built for easy integration and faster adoption.When & Where- Czech Days Dates: Saturday, 30 August – Monday, 1 September 2025- Location: Camp P1, CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf- Renogy Booth: Hall 13, Booth E72With Renogy and KaravanyPro.cz working together, Czech Days in Düsseldorf will not only showcase Czech innovation and hospitality but also inspire travelers to explore the world with confidence, independence, and sustainable energy.

