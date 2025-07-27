Filipina-American Artist Angeli Chaves Hosts Listening Party Ahead of Debut EP Release

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipina-American singer, model, and beauty queen Angeli Chaves achieved a significant milestone in her music career with the recent hosting of her official listening party on July 11th. The event, held at Boran Thai Cuisine in Tacoma, gave attendees a first listen to her upcoming debut EP, a project produced by Grammy-nominated Luigie Gonzalez.

Born and raised in Washington, Chaves has been steadily building momentum as an emerging artist. Her upcoming release, described as “cosmic and pop-forward,” draws from a range of emotional experiences and musical influences. “Every track stands on its own, but together they tell a full story,” she shared. The EP includes themes of love in various forms, delivered with upbeat energy and lyrical introspection.

The listening party gathered a group of family, friends, and supporters for an evening of music and interactive moments. “As soon as the music started playing, everyone was up and dancing,” Chaves said. “The energy in the room was so full of love, fun, and support. I’ll never forget it.”

The evening was also a moment for Chaves to recognize the individuals and sponsors who have supported her journey. A number of local and Filipino-owned businesses contributed to the success of the event. One of the evening’s key sponsors was Charm & Paolo, a sustainable fashion brand founded by Mary Charmaine Chavez and Paolo Francisco. Originally based in London and now headquartered in Seattle, the company specializes in canvas and vegan leather handbags made in small batches to reduce waste. Their partnership helped bring the event to life.

Another major sponsor was Dr. Mila Sprouse, EdD, MSN, CCRN, NE-BC, a nationally recognized nurse executive and advocate for leadership and inclusion. Dr. Sprouse, who currently serves as Chief Nursing Officer for North Puget Sound, supported the event as part of her continued effort to promote emerging voices. Her forthcoming memoir, From Tomatoes to the Boardroom: The Courageous Rise of a Nurse Executive, shares her personal journey to the top.

Additional sponsors included May Deza Dominguez, Cora Cruspero, Melanie Esclamado, Mariton Alon Gemmell, Beth Kintanar, Marinette Magbual, Margie Ornada, Aggie Rogers, Maria Scanlan, and Lou Vargas & Vina Vanessa Vogt of Fil-Am Fashion Week. Chaves also gave personal thanks to her Tita Elenita Nigro for preparing a variety of desserts that guests enjoyed throughout the evening. Furthermore, special acknowledgement went to the staff at Boran Thai Cuisine, including owner Bo, server Phitcha, and Beasley, who handled technical support. Photographer Brian Tran documented the night, while Chaves’ glam team, including her makeup artist and hairstylist, contributed behind the scenes.

As she prepares to release her debut EP, Chaves continues to draw from her Filipino-American background and personal experiences. “I just want to keep doing what I love,” she said. “Making music that means something, representing where I come from, and helping others along the way.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.