Strengthening Serbia-China cooperation in AI, innovation

Minister without portfolio in charge of international economic cooperation and the social position of the church in the country and abroad Nenad Popović, PhD, took part in a high-level meeting on global artificial intelligence (AI) governance held within the framework of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

