Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya Received Official Credentials as Certified World Civility Ambassador and Spokesperson

Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya credentialed as World Civility Ambassador and Civility Spokesperson iChange Nations (TM) Senior Global Consultant Dr. Temesgen Fessehaye, ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the USA, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya, and Youth Ambassador Robinson West of the USa World Civility Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya shaking hands during meeting with H. E. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of Liberia Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya credentialed as World Civility Ambassador after successfully, completing the required training Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya credentialed as Certified Civility Spokesperson after successfully, completing the required training

Ambassador Dominic Obadiah of Kenya has a heart for people worldwide. I am excited to see how he will add to his legacy of civility as a certified ambassador and spokesperson.” — Dr. Ruben West, ICN Senior Global Civility Advisor

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dominic Obadiah , an expert in civility, has been officially recognized as a certified World Civility Ambassador and Spokesperson. He received his training credentials from the Global Civility Leadership Institute at a ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Trademark Hotel.Dr. Obadiah has dedicated his career to promoting civility and its various components, and his certification as a World Civility Ambassador further solidifies his commitment to this cause. With his extensive knowledge and experience, he is well-equipped to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to embrace civility in all aspects of their lives.As a certified World Civility Ambassador, Dr. Obadiah is available to present and conduct workshops on civility matters. He offers practical strategies and tools to help individuals and organizations cultivate a culture of civility, respect, and understanding. His engaging and informative sessions have been well-received by audiences worldwide, and he is eager to continue spreading the message of civility.In an interview following the presentation of his credentials, Dr. Obadiah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to become a certified World Civility Ambassador and his commitment to promoting, teaching, and training on matters of civility globally. He also thanked the Global Civility Leadership Institute for its dedication to creating a more civil and harmonious world. With his new certification, Dr. Obadiah is poised to make a significant impact in promoting civility and creating positive change in society.The Global Civility Leadership Institute seeks to promote global understanding, cultivate civility, and offer training programs that foster respectful dialogue and effective communication. The institute’s objectives include defining civility, exploring cultural differences, developing effective dialogue skills, and establishing safe spaces for open discussions. Additionally, the institute seeks to encourage active listening, empathy, collaboration, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. By achieving these objectives, participants will develop increased empathy, improved communication skills, and enhanced global citizenship, ultimately becoming ambassadors for civility and promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.The Global Civility Leadership Institute was created to address the need for greater civility, empathy, and understanding in personal and public interactions by providing a platform for education, training, and community-building that fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.To contact Amb. Dominic Obadiah or one of the other Certified Civility Ambassadors and Spokespersons, please visit the Global Civility Leadership Institute contact page . Let us all join hands with Amb. Dominic in promoting civility and creating a more respectful and inclusive world for all.

