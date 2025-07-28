Franchise Founders Turn to Wise Business Plans as Go-To Planning Partner for SBA and Expansion Support

Submit Release
Helping franchisors nationwide secure SBA loans and scale with custom business plans tailored for funding, compliance, and expansion success.

We don’t just hand clients a plan—we help them unlock funding, growth, and long-term franchise success. — Joseph Ferriolo, Director, Wise Business Plans”
— Joseph Ferriolo
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, NV, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As franchise growth continues to surge in key industries like food service, home services, education, and wellness, Wise Business Plans has emerged as the premier business planning partner for franchise founders and multi-unit operators seeking SBA loans and funding for expansion.

With a reputation built on over 15,000 business plans and more than $2 billion in capital facilitated, Wise Business Plans specializes in crafting 100% custom-written, bank-ready documents tailored to support both new and existing franchisors. Their business plans are fully aligned with SBA loan requirements, area development rollouts, and franchise disclosure documents (FDDs).

“Franchisors don’t need cookie-cutter documents—they need bankable, scalable plans that speak to lenders and investors,” said Joseph Ferriolo, Director of Wise Business Plans. “We specialize in exactly that: funding-ready plans built from scratch for each franchise concept.”

The Franchise Boom Meets Funding Hurdles

Franchising has experienced a major post-pandemic resurgence. According to the International Franchise Association (IFA), the U.S. is expected to surpass 800,000 franchise establishments by the end of 2025. This expansion is driven by renewed consumer demand, the rise of semi-absentee ownership models, and more favorable SBA loan conditions—especially through the 7(a) and 504 programs.

However, as franchisors scale, many encounter critical funding obstacles. These challenges can stall growth even for promising brands:

Failure to meet SBA underwriting and financial disclosure requirements

Lack of credible, multi-unit expansion strategies

Poor or unrealistic financial modeling

Unclear loan repayment projections

Misalignment with Item 19 of the FDD (earnings representations)

Wise Business Plans bridges these gaps with strategic, lender-friendly documentation. Their service offering includes:

Single-unit franchise launch plans to help new franchisees secure startup funding

Multi-unit area development plans for growth-stage franchisors

Franchisee recruitment plans for use in sales enablement and onboarding

Working capital loan documentation tailored to individual franchise goals

Their business plans are not just documentation; they are strategic tools designed to instill lender confidence and accelerate franchise growth.

What Sets Wise Business Plans Apart

What differentiates Wise from other business plan providers is a rare combination of:

✅ Item 19 expertise: Wise understands the legal and strategic weight of earnings disclosures in the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), and how to align business projections accordingly.

✅ Support for both franchisors and franchisees: Whether you're launching your first franchise unit or scaling a national brand, Wise tailors the plan to fit.

✅ Custom research and analysis: Plans include proprietary market research, industry benchmarking, competitor positioning, and location-specific strategy.

✅ U.S.-based team of MBA writers: Each plan is crafted by expert writers and analysts with real industry experience.

✅ Robust financial modeling: From break-even analysis to 5-year ROI projections, Wise includes bank-compliant forecasts that make a tangible difference in the approval process.

In today’s highly competitive funding landscape, franchise founders need more than a good idea—they need documentation that demonstrates viability and scalability to lenders, investors, and stakeholders. Wise delivers on that need.

Now Partnering with Emerging Franchisors

In response to growing demand among early-stage franchisors, Wise Business Plans recently launched its Franchise Growth Partner Program. This initiative provides tailored support to:

Franchise recruitment firms

Franchise consultants and developers

Franchise law and compliance firms

Emerging franchisors seeking multi-state growth

This B2B partnership program offers:

White-labeled or co-branded business plans for professional resale

Expedited turnaround times to meet deal flow demands

Custom franchise investor decks with infographics and visual storytelling

Dedicated account managers for franchise groups and consultants

Collaborative marketing and referral tools

Franchise professionals interested in integrating Wise's planning solutions into their offering are invited to visit https://wisebusinessplans.com/franchisors/ for partnership opportunities.

About Wise Business Plans

Wise Business Plans is a U.S.-based business plan writing firm known for its high-touch service, customized strategies, and unmatched expertise in funding, franchise, and immigration-related planning. Founded with the goal of helping entrepreneurs build fundable businesses, Wise has now served over 15,000 clients in all 50 states and more than 20 countries.

Wise delivers:

100% custom-written plans (no templates or AI-generated content)

U.S.-based MBA business writers and industry researchers

Data-driven market analysis across 400+ industries

5-year financial forecasts with realistic assumptions

Plans for SBA, E-2, L-1, EB-5, investors, franchises, and nonprofits

Their team is experienced in navigating not only business planning best practices, but also the specific compliance needs of SBA lenders, immigration law offices, and private equity groups.

Whether you're a franchisee preparing to open your first unit or a franchisor mapping a 5-state expansion strategy, Wise offers the planning backbone to make growth possible.

📢 Contact Information

Phone: (800) 496-1056
Website: https://wisebusinessplans.com
Email: info@wisebusinessplans.com
Franchise Partnerships: https://wisebusinessplans.com/franchisors/

Joseph Ferriolo
Wise Business Plans LLC
+1 800-496-1056
Franchise Business Plans The Banks Can't Resist

