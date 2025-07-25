Albany Capital Center Authority Expansion Project

Governor Hochul today announced a $10 million grant to the Albany Convention Center Authority (ACCA) in support of the expansion of the Albany Capital Center (ACC) to continue its mission to be the premier event and meeting destination in the Capital Region. Since opening its doors in 2017, the ACC has hosted more than 1,100 events which attracted more than 630,000 visitors to the capital city, generating nearly $100 million in total new visitor spending and adding over 133,000 hotel room nights in the Capital Region. This grant complements Governor Hochul’s $400 million FY26 Budget investment to launch the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, a comprehensive, State-led effort to revitalize Albany’s downtown core in partnership with local stakeholders.

“Albany isn’t just the State’s capital — it’s a place where residents should thrive and visitors should feel welcomed,” Governor Hochul said. “The Albany Capital Center is an iconic destination that bolsters tourism through exciting events. With this investment into its expansion, more residents and visitors will be able to experience what the Capital Region has to offer — from expositions to educational conferences — while uplifting the region’s local economy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "New York's investment in the Albany Capital Center is another example of Governor Hochul's commitment to revitalize our State's proud capital city. By expanding this premier destination for events and conventions, we’re not only building upon the transformative Championing Albany 's Potential Initiative, but also enhancing Albany’s ability to attract world-class gatherings that support local businesses, create jobs, and generate sustained economic activity across the Capital Region."

Albany Convention Center Authority Executive Director and CEO Monica Kurzejeski said, “We are thankful to be at the forefront of Governor Hochul’s CAP initiative in downtown Albany. The Albany Capital Center’s expansion will welcome larger events and more people to Albany — an American crossroads of history, innovation and culture. At a time where profound collaboration is paramount, the ACCA appreciates the partnership with the Governor’s Office, Empire State Development, the Albany County Executive, Albany County Legislature and other local elected officials.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The Albany Capital Center is a cornerstone of our community’s event and hospitality industry, and this funding will help unlock its full potential to attract larger events, generate new business opportunities, and boost our local economy. This grant will also bolster the county’s own financial commitment to the Convention Center’s expansion, and help accelerate our shared vision for the Downtown neighborhood. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this effort and for her continued dedication to strengthening Albany County.”

Albany County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham said, “Everyone who lives in, works in, and visits Albany County wins today. A heartfelt thank you to Governor Hochul and her team for believing and investing in the capital city by adding this keystone piece in the partnership between New York State, Albany County, and the Convention Center Authority. The shockwave of economic activity that emanates from this expansion will bring tens of millions of dollars into downtown Albany and throughout Albany County. We are thrilled to see the expansion move forward with this additional investment and support by our Governor.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “The Albany Convention Center is a key anchor and pillar institution of downtown Albany. Enlarging the Convention Center by adding space will strengthen its ability to attract events, conferences, and more to downtown Albany. Coupled with the $400 million we secured in this year's budget, we're making the necessary investments in our Capital City that will pay dividends in the future. I want to thank Governor Hochul and her team for recognizing the importance of reinvigorating and revitalizing our City, and I look forward to continuing to partner with her to ensure that it is indeed, finally Albany's day.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for this exciting announcement in support of the Albany Capital Center (ACC) expansion. As a board member of the Albany Convention Center Authority, I’m proud to see this $54 million investment nearly double the size of the ACC, paving the way for more events and greater regional success for the Capital Region. Now in its eighth year of operation, the ACC welcomes up to 100,000 visitors annually from across the region and beyond, generating significant sales tax revenue that supports local government budgets and benefits taxpayers. It also plays a key role in filling hotel rooms and boosting the local economy. This expansion, including a new connection to State Street in downtown Albany, aligns with the Governor’s broader investment in revitalizing downtown, benefiting Albany, Albany County, and the entire Capital Region. A strong Capital City builds a stronger Capital Region, and this expansion moves us in that direction.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I’m thrilled to see this $10 million investment in the Albany Convention Center to expand its capacity and boost Albany’s standing as a top event destination. I commend Governor Hochul for the $400 million investment through the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) initiative that was included in this year’s budget, a vital commitment to revitalizing our downtown, enhancing tourism, and stimulating sustained economic growth in our community.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The expansion of the Albany Capital Center will help New York’s Capital City attract even more world-class events, bring even more people to our historic city, and further raise the profile of our vibrant Downtown Albany corridor. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this important funding to help make this expansion possible, and thank you to the leadership of the Albany Convention Center Authority for having the vision to lead this important enhancement of the Albany Capital Center. I look forward to seeing how this project, coupled with Governor Hochul’s $400 million investment in Downtown Albany, helps catalyze even more investment and make our newest neighborhood and our entire city even stronger.”

Discover Albany President and CEO Jill Delaney said, “The expansion of the Albany Capital Center brings much-needed meetings and events space to our region, allowing us to grow current events, and meet the needs of larger groups who have been hoping to bring their event to Albany County. We are thrilled that the Governor has supported this project.”

The project, located at 126 State Street, expands the ACC meeting space and adds amenities that will position the center to better serve the growing demands of the events industry. This expansion will add five new meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose room, a large ballroom and pre-function area on the first floor, and a 4,000 square foot courtyard for outdoor events on State Street. This will increase the ACC’s rentable space to 84,000 square feet, making it more competitive and bringing more world-class events that serve as an economic anchor for Albany’s ongoing renaissance.

The $54.9 million project builds on prior State investments at and around the Albany Capital Center that create jobs and economic activity in Downtown Albany and across New York State. The project was recommended for funding by ESD’s Regional Office and Regional Council.

As part of Governor Hochul’s FY26 Enacted Budget, the State is investing $400 million in Albany’s downtown to launch the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, a collaborative, State-led effort to revitalize Albany’s downtown core. This includes $200 million in funding to plan and implement projects that reinvigorate commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, promote housing growth, and revitalize underutilized real estate and open spaces. The CAP initiative also includes up to $150 million to transform cultural experiences in and around Downtown Albany such as the State Museum, up to $40 million to advance plans to reconnect communities divided by Interstate 787, and $1.5 million for public safety enhancements.