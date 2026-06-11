Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $140 Million in Federal Funding for Counterterrorism and Emergency Preparedness Efforts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly $140 million in federal funding is available to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across the state. The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its FY 2025 Homeland Security Grant Program and its Emergency Management Performance Grant, supports regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including planning, organization, equipment, training and exercise activities which are critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response, and recovery capabilities. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders.

“Threat landscapes are constantly evolving, and it is vital that our communities are prepared for anything that may come their way,” Governor Hochul said. “With this funding, we’re making sure our partners at every level of government have the training and resources needed to keep New Yorkers safe. We are grateful to our federal partners for their assistance in securing these grants to help make New York a safer and more secure place for all.”

FEMA’s Homeland Security Grant Program is comprised of three separate risk-based grants aimed at assisting state, local and tribal efforts in preventing, preparing for, protecting against and responding to acts of terrorism. Those programs are the State Homeland Security Program, the Urban Area Security Initiative and Operation Stonegarden.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Keeping New Yorkers safe from all threats is our top priority and this commitment from our federal partners in fighting terrorism is critical when it comes to the State's preparedness capabilities. These grants help support our State agencies and local partners by ensuring law enforcement and first responders have the resources, training, and equipment they need to prevent harm and keep us all safe.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “From Buffalo to Long Island, nearly $140 million in federal funding is being invested to ensure that communities across New York are prepared to prevent and respond to natural emergencies and security threats. I’ve long fought to boost funding for FEMA’s Homeland Security Grant Program so communities could prepare for whatever emergencies might come our way. I’m thrilled this program is again delivering for New York today, helping increase resiliency against cybersecurity and terrorist attacks, strengthen information-sharing for local and federal law enforcement, and boost resilience to natural disasters. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use, protecting our communities.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Equipping New York communities with the resources needed to respond to emergencies is crucial to saving lives. This $140 million will support law enforcement and first responders in their critical work to prevent terrorism and natural disasters from harming our state. I am proud to have secured this funding and will continue to fight for federal resources to help keep our communities safe.”

Representative Andrew Garbarino said, “As we near the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, New York remains the top terror target in the world. DHS's counterterrorism and preparedness grants are essential to protecting Long Islanders from these evolving threats and preparing for the future. As the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and as a Congressman representing a District forever marked by 9/11, I appreciate DHS’ responsiveness in getting New York communities the resources they need to prevent acts of terror in the state and across the country.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “As we approach the 25th anniversary of September 11th, we must remain vigilant in the face of evolving security threats facing our country. I am proud to partner with Governor Hochul to secure significant federal counterterrorism funding for New York so that we can stay ahead of these challenges by providing the specialized resources and training required for modern crisis response. The safety of every New Yorker must always be front and center for every level of government.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, "Since 9/11, New York City has faced more known terrorist plots than any other city in America, and the threats we face are not limited to terrorism alone. From hurricanes to hazardous material emergencies, our first responders must be prepared for every contingency. Funding through the Urban Area Security Initiative and the State Homeland Security Grant Program forms the backbone of our city's emergency preparedness infrastructure, and this investment ensures that New York has the planning, training, and equipment needed to prevent, respond to, and recover from whatever comes our way. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to keeping every New Yorker safe."

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Keeping our communities safe requires constant vigilance and strong partnerships at every level of government. This federal funding will help ensure that New York State has the resources, training, and equipment needed to prepare for emergencies, strengthen public safety, and respond to evolving threats. Western New York sits on an international border and serves as a critical transportation and economic corridor, making these investments especially important. I’m pleased to see this federal funding finally disbursed to the first responders, emergency management professionals, and law enforcement agencies that work every day to protect New Yorkers.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “First responders, law enforcement, emergency managers, and state and local government need resources, training, and equipment to prepare for any contingency and keep our communities safe. This federal funding strengthens counterterrorism readiness, disaster response, and emergency preparedness across New York, including in all five counties of NY-22. I’ll keep working with Governor Hochul and federal and local partners to ensure Central New York and the Mohawk Valley have the tools they need to prevent, respond, and recover from disasters and emergencies.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “In a city with an ever-growing population that sees millions of visitors yearly, maintaining and promoting the safety of our communities must be our top priority. From large-scale events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup and 250th Anniversary celebrations to unpredictable and catastrophic natural disasters, our city needs the tools and resources to safeguard its residents and spaces, and I am grateful that this investment will go towards that.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “This federal funding will help communities strengthen emergency response capabilities, enhance counterterrorism efforts, and improve coordination among state, local, and federal agencies. As a former Mayor and Chair of the Assembly Governmental Operations Committee, I understand how critical it is that our counties and local emergency management teams have the resources necessary to prepare for and respond to both manmade and natural disasters. I thank Governor Hochul, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and our local emergency responders for their continued commitment to protecting our communities every day.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “From floods and ice storms to acts of terrorism, counties are on the front lines of every emergency in New York State. These grants provide local emergency management agencies with the training, equipment, and resources they need to keep residents safe no matter what comes our way. We appreciate the partnership of Governor Hochul, Commissioner O'Leary, and our federal delegation in making sure every county across the state is prepared, protected, and ready to respond.”

State Homeland Security Program - $38.2 million

The State Homeland Security Program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic disasters. Per federal guidelines, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services awards 80 percent of this funding to local jurisdictions. This includes the list of awards below, as well as additional funding for the State’s twelve FBI-accredited local bomb squads which will be made available in the coming months. The remaining 20 percent of funding is used by the state to further enhance New York’s counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture statewide.

Award amounts are listed below:

Grantee Total Award Albany County $593,754 Allegany County $37,507 Broome County $195,570 Cattaraugus County $85,729 Cayuga County $83,051 Chautauqua County $107,162 Chemung County $91,087 Chenango County $58,939 Clinton County $80,372 Columbia County $48,223 Cortland County $32,149 Delaware County $53,581 Dutchess County $360,361 Erie County $1,179,698 Essex County $64,297 Franklin County $37,507 Fulton County $45,544 Genesee County $61,618 Greene County $61,618 Hamilton County $26,790 Herkimer County $48,223 Jefferson County $69,656 Lewis County $29,469 Livingston County $80,372 Madison County $66,976 Monroe County $604,951 Montgomery County $64,297 Nassau County $1,142,644 Niagara County $262,476 New York City $18,916,918 Oneida County $141,932 Onondaga County $408,585 Ontario County $107,162 Orange County $580,366 Orleans County $56,260 Oswego County $104,483 Otsego County $58,939 Putnam County $147,348 Rensselaer County $300,642 Rockland County $399,178 Saratoga County $155,385 Schenectady County $301,000 Schoharie County $50,902 Schuyler County $29,469 Seneca County $32,149 St. Lawrence County $99,125 Steuben County $69,656 Suffolk County $740,787 Sullivan County $112,520 Tioga County $37,507 Tompkins County $61,618 Ulster County $144,669 Warren County $42,865 Washington County $42,865 Wayne County $91,087 Westchester County $858,665 Wyoming County $37,507 Yates County $21,433 TOTAL $29,824,643

Urban Area Security Initiative - $92.2 million

This funding is awarded to jurisdictions in the New York City metropolitan area under the Urban Area Security Initiative grant. The region will use this money to sustain and enhance their critical anti-terrorism programs. Based on federal guidelines, 80% of the award is allocated to partners in the region's Urban Area Working Group (UAWG), using a consensus-based process. The UAWG partners include: New York City; Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties; the City of Yonkers; and the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey. The remaining 20 percent of funding is used by the state to further enhance New York’s counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture within the urban area.

Operation Stonegarden Grant Program - $2.7 million

This grant provides critical funding to enhance cooperation and coordination between federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies through the support of joint operations which are conducted along the northern border.

Grantee Total Award Cayuga County $120,000 Chautauqua County $180,000 Clinton County $250,000 Erie County $295,000 Franklin County $280,000 Jefferson County $325,000 Monroe County $180,000 Niagara County $145,000 Orleans County $100,000 Oswego County $195,000 St. Lawrence County $290,000 St. Regis Mohawk Tribe $90,000 Wayne County $145,000 Wyoming County $75,000 Total $2,670,000

Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) - $6.6 million

Governor Hochul also announced $6.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.

Funding may be used to support:

Management and administration activities.

Planning.

Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies.

Equipment.

Training and exercises.

Construction and renovation of Emergency Operations Centers.

Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems.

Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:

Grantee Total Award Albany County $103,417 Allegany County $19,521 Broome County $67,105 Cattaraugus County $29,082 Cayuga County $28,834 Chautauqua County $44,904 Chemung County $31,303 Chenango County $19,760 Clinton County $29,958 Columbia County $24,246 Cortland County $19,632 Delaware County $18,850 Dutchess County $97,498 Erie County $303,281 Essex County $16,685 Franklin County $19,865 Fulton County $21,668 Genesee County $23,251 Greene County $19,983 Hamilton County $6,596 Herkimer County $23,799 Jefferson County $41,485 Lewis County $13,309 Livingston County $24,328 Madison County $26,261 Monroe County $242,391 Montgomery County $20,483 Nassau County $441,299 New York City $2,757,064 Niagara County $71,476 Oneida County $77,559 Onondaga County $153,952 Ontario County $40,153 Orange County $130,444 Orleans County $17,611 Oswego County $41,737 Otsego County $23,294 Putnam County $35,530 Rensselaer County $55,367 Rockland County $110,757 Saratoga County $78,617 Schenectady County $54,408 Schoharie County $14,288 Schuyler County $10,595 Seneca County $15,570 St. Lawrence County $38,917 Steuben County $34,253 Suffolk County $481,981 Sullivan County $29,577 Tioga County $20,146 Tompkins County $38,053 Ulster County $61,844 Warren County $25,548 Washington County $24,162 Wayne County $33,534 Westchester County $318,979 Wyoming County $17,669 Yates County $12,744 Total $6,604,623

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real-time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.