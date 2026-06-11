Governor Hochul Makes $425 Million in Grants Available to Affordably Modernize Local Water and Sewer Systems

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the State’s next round of water infrastructure funding, delivering on her landmark $3.75 billion commitment in the newly Enacted State Budget. There is $425 million available to help communities affordably upgrade the drinking water and sewer systems that New Yorkers depend on every day. This increased investment will allow local governments to continue modernizing aging infrastructure and tackling legacy threats such as lead service lines and emerging contaminants, ensuring that New York remains a national leader in protecting our abundant water resources and delivering clean, safe drinking water.

“Investing in water infrastructure is an investment in the future of every New Yorker,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will continue ensuring communities have the financial support and tools they need to get these projects completed. By helping local governments replace aging infrastructure, remove lead service lines and address emerging contaminants, we are protecting public health while keeping these critical investments affordable for taxpayers and ratepayers.”

Applications for the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grants are now available on the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation’s website. Local governments and public authorities are encouraged to apply. EFC’s Community Assistance Teams are available to provide one-on-one consultations to help municipalities prepare strong applications.

Priorities this round reflect the Governor’s continued commitment to ensuring this funding is awarded to the communities that need it most:

There is $127.5 million allocated for projects that identify and replace lead service lines.

Enhanced grants will continue for drinking water projects that bring systems in compliance with the State’s strict standards for emerging contaminants.

Enhanced grants will continue for wastewater and sewer projects in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities.

EFC President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul’s historic investment will have a lasting impact on New Yorkers’ quality of life. With these grants, the State will be protecting the environment and what comes out of the tap while protecting the pockets of New Yorkers - this State grant program alone has saved ratepayers $8.3 billion in potential financing costs.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul is protecting public health by ensuring that water infrastructure projects, including those that remove lead, will be affordable for our communities. Our Bureau of Water Supply Protection is here to help guide municipalities through the process starting from grant application all the way to project completion. We look forward to continuing our work with our state and local partners to ensure safe drinking water is available to all.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul’s historic investments in water infrastructure are ensuring communities have clean and safe drinking water. Clean water infrastructure both safeguards the environment and drives economic stability in municipalities statewide. With this funding, local governments will be able to advance projects to replace more lead service lines and update critical wastewater and drinking water infrastructure to protect public health and the natural environment.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, topping $10 billion since 2017. Governor Hochul’s bold $3.75 billion water infrastructure investment plan will deliver a record $750 million in water quality grants per year, a 50-percent increase from the $500 million that’s been made available annually in recent years. This means an additional $250 million annually in grants to municipalities for projects that may otherwise be too cost-prohibitive to undertake.

Additionally, $78 million for water quality improvement and protection and planning projects is currently available through DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project and Non-Agriculture Nonpoint Source and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Planning Grant programs via the Consolidated Funding Application.

Any community needing assistance with water infrastructure projects is encouraged to contact EFC. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.