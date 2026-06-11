Governor Hochul and NYNJ Host Committee Announce 500 Free World Cup Tickets for New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYNJ Host Committee today announced 500 tickets will be given to working families with kids, first responders, and military families through the Alliance of New York State YMCAs and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Each ticket will come with a free round-trip shuttle bus ticket to New York New Jersey Stadium. This announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing effort to make the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers.

“The World Cup is one of the biggest events on the planet, and it shouldn’t just be for those who can afford the hottest ticket in town,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to partner with the YMCA and Tunnel to Towers to make sure 500 New Yorkers can be part of this historic moment and experience the magic of the world’s game.”

NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “The FIFA World Cup will bring the world to our region, and it is important that the people who call New York home have the opportunity to be part of it. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to expanding access to this historic event. These opportunities reflect what this tournament is all about — bringing people together and creating experiences that strengthen communities long after this summer.”

Tickets will be distributed through the YMCAs in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland counties and Tunnel to Towers to give children in economically disadvantaged areas, first responders, and military families the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. The tickets were secured by the NYNJ Host Committee with support from Uber.

Alliance of New York State YMCAs Executive Director Kyle Stewart said, “The YMCA is honored to partner with Governor Hochul to help make this historic event accessible to young people and those who might not otherwise be able to attend. Experiences like the FIFA World Cup inspire, connect, and create lifelong memories, and we are thrilled that more New Yorkers will be able to be part of this once-in-a-generation moment. YMCAs across New York have also been excited to engage in opportunities through the Governor's Unplug and Play initiative, which encourages young people and families to connect, be active, and build community. This opportunity is a natural extension of that vision and the power of shared experiences to bring people together.”

Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, America’s heroes — our first responders, military service members, and their families — will have the opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup right in their own backyard. This game has a unique ability to bring New Yorkers together in celebration with fans from around the world. We are grateful to be included.”