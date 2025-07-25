Intelligent Diva Set to Release 'Run Me My Money' Single and Launch Tech-Infused AI Fashion Suit Collection

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent recording artist and creative visionary Intelligent Diva will debut her highly anticipated new single, “Run Me My Money,” on July 25, 2025, under her independent label, Diva Underground Records. The single, written by Chincia (professionally known as Intelligent Diva), represents a powerful blend of strategy, resilience, and creative reinvention.The song was originally written in 2023 and scheduled for release in 2024. After spending money on production, graphics, and licensing, the release fell through due to external delays outside of Chincia’s control. Not one to waste investments or let obstacles block progress, she took action. She reached out to SFR Beats, requesting beats that matched the key and BPM of her original vocal performance. The beat ultimately selected wasn’t even intended for “Run Me My Money,” but matched her energy and tempo perfectly — leading to a new hook, a refined version of her original verses, and a fresh creative vision for the project.The result? A complete relaunch — fully aligned with a strategy she could control from start to finish.Music, Fashion, and Tech — Brought Together VirtuallyIn parallel with the music release, Intelligent Diva is launching a fashion design concept called “The Run Me My Money Suit Collection,” created entirely with her proprietary AI tool, IDM AI Contour Architect GPT. The suits are not just stylish — they’re bold, confident, and designed for individuals who "own the room."Collection Design Concept & Value Overview:15–20 suit designsmultiple versions in size and colorEntry-level collection value (45 units × $150)$6,750High-end collection value (100 units × $400–$500)$40,000–$50,000Marketing asset potential (with fashion/music/events)$75K–$100K+ (with brand collaboration)While the suits are still in the design concept phase, Chincia is seeking a white-label partnership or collaboration with a larger fashion brand to bring the concept to life.About IDM AI Contour Architect (Proprietary GPT)Built by Chincia, IDM AI Contour Architect GPT is a proprietary fashion campaign automation tool that functions as a virtual creative director. The GPT handles:Custom fashion design concepts with trend researchBlog and SEO writingB2B pitch deck creationCampaign content assets and visual directionSupport for virtual storefronts, lookbooks, and showroomsCost Comparison:Traditional ExpenseEstimated CostCampaign Direction$5,000Visual Asset Design$2,500SEO Copywriting$3,000Pitch Deck Creation$2,500Total Without AI$13,000+Using IDM AI Contour Architect GPT, Chincia executes campaigns at a fraction of the cost — while retaining full creative control and originality.Bringing It to Life With AI and OriginalityWhile “Run Me My Money” was not created using AI, Chincia used her other proprietary tool, Scoreflow GPT, to create additional original music compositions for the fashion show. Scoreflow GPT helps:Compose music for film and TVGenerate AI artist personas, bios, and vocal arrangements.Sync scoring and music branding.All assets — from concept visuals to campaign materials — were built virtually. In states like Florida, executing a multi-channel launch like this with physical vendors could cost well over $150,000, depending on the region. Thanks to her virtual-first approach, Chincia cut those costs dramatically while delivering a highly polished release.Merch, Music & Media AccessThe only physical merchandise available for this release includes the “I CANNOT” and “CCT” t-shirts featured in the pre-show content, both available at IDM Merch Boutique.The official Run Me My Money Fashion Show will debut the same day as the single, streaming on YouTube, Vimeo, and Roku TV (IDMTV).This release marks another chapter in Chincia’s mission to merge music, fashion, and AI innovation — and to prove that creatives can lead in the tech revolution without compromising vision or quality.Official Links:Roku: IdmTV Channels | TV Apps | Roku Channel Store | Roku Pre-Save on DistroKid: Run Me My Money (Radio Edit) by Intelligent Diva - DistroKid Website: Record Company - Intelligent Diva Music Run Me My Money AI Fashion Show : https://youtu.be/y5dzWdBPX3I

