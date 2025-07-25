FDLE arrests Pensacola man for traveling to meet minor for sex, related crimes

July 25, 2025

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Chad Forster, 32, of Pensacola, on one felony count each for traveling to meet a minor for sex, soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity and promoting the sexual performance of a child and two felony counts for sending harmful material to a minor. This arrest is a result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals soliciting children online for a sexual relationship online and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in Sept. 2024 when Forster began communicating with an undercover agent, who was disguised as a juvenile girl. Throughout the course of the communication, Forster solicited the child persona to engage in sexual activity, including requesting child sexual abuse material and sending explicit images of himself.

Through continued investigative communication, the undercover agent agreed to meet at a local movie theater on July 24. Once he arrived, FDLE agents arrested Forster. He was transported to the Escambia County Jail and booked with no bond pending first appearance.

This case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents .

