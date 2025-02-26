Barrett Hospital & HealthCare Recognized by Chartis as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon, Montana has been named among the 2025 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

DILLON, MT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon, Montana is pleased to announce that it has been named among the 2025 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Chartis’ annual Top 100 award program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX“The Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award program elevates the very best performers and helps create a roadmap for those seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve,” said Michael Topchik, Executive Director, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This is our 15th year recognizing the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this milestone with this year’s winners.”According to Taylor Rose, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare CEO, “This is Barrett’s 14th time in the Top 100 in the nation, a testament to the commitment our healthcare organization continues to place on providing high-quality, high-value healthcare.”The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is utilized nationwide by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.Established in 1922, Barrett Hospital & HealthCare (BHH) is a non-profit Critical Access Hospital (CAH) and medical clinic provider in Dillon, Montana. Based on The Chartis Center’s Rural Hospital Performance Index, BHH has been ranked as a Top 100 CAH 14 times and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has recognized Barrett Hospital HealthCare as a Top 20 CAH six times.For more information, visit www.barretthospital.org For media inquiries, please contact:

