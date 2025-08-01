Katie Moak Honors Resilience, Empathy, and American Values in 'Tommy’s Flag'

Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale

A moving children’s story based on a true kitten’s life inspires readers with themes of courage, difference, and quiet patriotism.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every life—no matter how small—can leave a lasting impact. In “ Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale ,” debut author Katie Moak draws from personal experience to craft a tender and heartfelt children’s story that honors the bravery of a blind kitten and the enduring values of kindness, resilience, and love for country.The story centers on Tommy, a real kitten born without sight, who faced the world with a sense of wonder and strength that defied expectations. Through vivid illustrations and simple yet profound storytelling, Moak offers young readers a narrative that encourages compassion toward others—especially those who are different—and fosters an early appreciation for the freedoms and values that define the American experience.More than just a picture book, “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” is an emotional tribute to one small animal’s life and a reflection of the author’s deeply rooted beliefs. Raised in rural Old Salem, Texas, in a log cabin with seven siblings, Moak’s upbringing instilled a strong sense of gratitude, perseverance, and patriotism. Her global travels later reinforced a truth she holds dear: there is no place like the United States.Through Tommy’s gentle journey, children aged 5 to 10 are invited to see the world not just through their eyes but through their hearts. The book’s underlying message is clear: bravery comes in many forms, and even those who face life with limitations have something powerful to teach.Katie Moak is a proud Texan and lifelong animal lover whose passion for storytelling is rooted in real-life experiences. With “Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale,” she offers a meaningful and lasting gift for families and educators seeking to instill core values in children—compassion, courage, and quiet pride in one’s homeland.“Tommy’s Flag: A Blind Kitten’s Tale” is now available in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online retailers. Grab a copy now!Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

